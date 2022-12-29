According to The Cambridge Dictionary, an intention is “something that you want and plan to do” while a resolution is defined as an “official decision, a promise to oneself or the act of solving or ending a problem.” In other words, a resolution is simply deciding to change, while an intention involves a plan to achieve that change. Resolution: Exercise more versus Intention: Walk for 10 minutes each day and try out five different physical activities to figure out which I enjoy. Resolution: Lose weight versus Intention: Make at least one meal a day at home using vegetables of different colors. Resolution: Save money versus Intention: When possible, walk or ride a bike to do errands. Make coffee at home instead of purchasing at a coffee shop each day. So just saying that we are doing something rarely results in change but having a concrete plan will push us toward a goal and transformation. I want to wish my friends of Barrackville a happy and prosperous new year.
Bridge Lights
The lights on the Barrackville Bridge will be coming down this weekend. The weather is looking to warm up for a few days and we would like to get them down before it turns cold again, so if you still want to take a photo you have a couple days to get them. If you have a minute to help and see a work crew down there, please stop and lend a hand. We appreciate everyone who can pitch in. We want to thank everyone who stopped by to take pictures and share them. We want to thank those who helped set trees up after the wind toppled them, it was a battle for a few days keeping them upright and we appreciate all the help!
Barrackville Town Council
The next meeting of the Barrackville Town Council will be held Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 7 p.m. at town hall on Pike Street. The meeting is open to the public and the community is invited to attend. Remember the sewage rate hike will take effect at the beginning of the year.
Beautification Committee
Councilmember Cari Casuccio plans to start up a Beautification Committee in 2023. If you have any suggestions, ideas on how to ‘beautify’ Barrackville please send an email to beautificationcommitteebville@gmail.com or message the Facebook page ‘Beautification Committee of Barrackville’. Cari plans to continue to participate in the committee in the event that she no longer serves as a councilmember.
Congratulations
Congratulations to the newly appointed Barrackville Fire Chief, Matt Taylor. We hope and pray that all members of the Barrackville VFD will remain safe in the coming year, and that they protect the residents as to the best of their abilities. Thank you all so much for your dedication to our town.
Condolences
Lucile Grace Fox, of Fairmont, passed away Dec. 24. She was 93 years old. Our condolences go out to her family and friends.
Barrackville Contact Info
Barrackville Town Hall, P.O. Box 26, 716 Pike St., Barrackville, WV 26559. Phone 304-366-9372, Hours are Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Lions Club Hall Rental- Pat Whitescarver 304-366-5558.
Column Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
