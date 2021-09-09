Good morning Mannington!
I hope everyone had a good weekend and enjoyed the Labor Day Holiday. We always feel that summer is over after this time of the year. Fall is usually very nice and maybe it will last a little longer to enjoy. Fall events are starting in the area and the weather should make it even more fun — warm enough to enjoy but not so hot as during the summer.
Mannington is starting to show the fall colors as folks are changing flowers around their homes for the season. Downtown will be decorated too, so take time to look around as you are passing through.
Thank you to all who do the decorating and to those who also decorate their homes. It just makes Mannington look so nice. It seems that the next few days will be very nice and a good time to be outside to just have some fun. Take care this week, remember others, to see if they might need some help. Stay safe.
Octoberfest
It is almost time for Mannington’s annual Octoberfest. This is such a good time to come to downtown Mannington and just enjoy a time to get together, do some shopping and have some really good food.
Yes, it is only September but it just might be a time to get some early holiday shopping done. We hope the weather cooperates and it could allow a few hours to visit with friends while just enjoying the time downtown. It is hoped that the Farmer’s Market can be held one last time on this same date.
If you might be interested in setting up a booth and have not gotten an application, please stop in at Baby B’s and talk with Sarah. She will be glad to give you all of the information. To others, mark your calendar for the date and plan to attend.
Library book sale
While visiting the Farmer’s Market, stop by the Friends of the Library.
Farmer’s Market
The last Farmer’s Market will be held Saturday, Sept. 11. Set-up will be from 8-9 a.m. and the Market opens at 9 a.m. until noon. This date had to be changed due to other events in the area. Some of the vendors that everyone enjoys plan to be there, the ones you go to first and come early for. The fire department plans to sell sandwiches again. There should be a lot of fall vegetables available also.
The Farmer’s Market is sponsored by the Mannington Woman’s Club and they have a raffle each week for a gift basket or other great prize. The money that they raise will be used toward the many community projects they sponsor each year.
Try to stop by to show your support to this event and to the organization that takes the time to plan an event for our community.
Pizza, Sandwich, Salad Sale
The Fairview VFD will have a pizza, sandwich and salad sale Saturday, Sept. 11 from 3-6 p.m. The phone workers have agreed to start taking orders at 2 p.m. to eliminate the phones being continuously busy. Food will be served starting at 3 p.m. The full menu will be offered with carryout or dine in( subject to change per the health department). Call 304449-1904 or 304-443-1905 to place an order.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information.
I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday or very early on Wednesday morning. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
