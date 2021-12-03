John 15:13 says “Greater love has no one than this, that he lay down his life for his friends. “ And for years it has meant exactly what Pastors have told me it means. Jesus laid down His life for our sins. But I see other people laying down for their lives for their friends and family and it has been reminding me of the is scripture.
Here is an example. I know a successful businessman in Durham, North Carolina who closed his business to take care of his wife of 50 years after a stroke left her unable to speak and with limited mobility. He set aside his dream business to take care of the love of his life. Amazing.
Four years ago I met a grandmother of four who dropped her plans for retirement in Florida to stay here and raise those four grandchildren after her daughter died of a drug overdose. Amazing.
I am sure this has been going on for years but I have never seen it in such large numbers and such dramatic effect on people’s lives. I know I write a lot about my grandparents but they were extraordinary in so many ways. So extend me some grace and let me tell you about the last act of selflessness laying down your life for someone you love.
My grandparents ran a one hundred acre farm in North Carolina, both with minimal education and only a desire to have something to give their children and grandchildren. When my brother was 15 he went to live and work on the farm. Later another cousin came to live and work on the farm. And my grandparents didn’t miss a beat. They farmed, raised grandchildren, and stayed together.
At 68 years old my grandmother began to show signs of what we know now as Alzheimer’s. And within a few years, it was to the point my grandfather chose to sell the farm, buy a little house near the church they attended. My grandparents loved the farm, but my grandfather loved my grandmother more.
My grandfather had years left in him. He could have continued to farm and use innovative ways to keep it going. But he loved my grandmother. He loved her so much he endured losing something that meant the world to him rather than send my grandmother away to a hospital where strangers would have cared for her. He just couldn’t do that to his wife.
None of the people I’ve listed in this story, given a second chance, would go back and do anything different. Even though the choice was hard, it was the only one they could make.
And I honestly believe that is at the core of the love God has for us. Would it have been easier for God to not send His Son to the earth to die for our sins? Yes. But He couldn’t live without us. Without you.
The laying down of our lives for others is a perfect reflection of Jesus dying for us. And for so many people around this area, we see it all of the time. God’s love is shown by people stopping what they want to do to serve others. To help make someone else’s suffering a little lighter by taking on a little heavier load.
Caring for others is what we are supposed to do, even when it cost us to do so.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.