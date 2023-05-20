“At that time Deborah, a prophet, wife of Lappidoth, was a judge in Israel. She used to sit under the palm of Deborah between Ramah and Bethel in the hill country of Ephraim; and the Israelites came up to her for guidance.” (Judges 4:4-5)
“My father made your yoke heavy, but I will add to your yoke; my father disciplined you with whips, but I will discipline you with scorpions.” (I Kings 12:14)
These two passages present contrasting views of leadership. Israel, before becoming a nation under the rule of kings, comprised a loose confederation of tribes. There was no centralized government, but the various tribes were led by “judges,” whose skills included military command as well as abilities to settle disputes. A woman, Deborah, was deemed both a prophet and a judge. That she was regarded as a “Mother in Israel” suggests both her skill as a powerful military general and her listening abilities that fostered fair arbitration.
Perhaps her role was akin to what Tevye dreams about in “Fiddler on the Roof” when he sings: “The most important folk in town would come to fawn on me!/They would ask me to advise them like a Solomon the Wise/If you please, your honor…/Pardon me, your honor/Posing problems that would cross a rabbi’s eyes!”
The second passage occurs after Israel has become one nation under the rule of kings, the first three being Saul, David and Solomon. Solomon’s son, Rehoboam, ascended to the throne, and his first act as king was a response to the people who pleaded for easing of the severe burdens demanded by Solomon. As the passage makes clear, Rehoboam not only denies their petition for more humane governing, but doubles-down on his father’s harsh authoritarian rule. Rehoboam’s pronouncement proved pivotal, bringing about unending civil war.
Leadership tends to rely on one of two kinds of authority: ascribed authority or earned authority. Ascribed authority is conferred because of ancestry, seniority, wealth, or other circumstances where persons are given authority regardless of their abilities. Ascribed authority can tend toward overpowering and demanding qualities. “I’m the boss, and you’ll do what I tell you to do, whether it’s legal or not!” “I’m the smartest person in the room!” “I am your justice!” Ego-centric, power-hungry, belittling, and bossy personalities seem attracted to positions of ascribed authority.
Earned authority happens when mutual appreciation, consultation, and shared responsibility are exercised. My experience tells me that I am the best person I can be when in settings where teamwork prevails. Listening to ideas, considering others’ thoughts, reaching mutual understandings, and valuing everyone’s worth are the qualities that typify earned authority. Regardless of who is the stated leader, chair, president, or boss, a climate of shared leadership and regard may prove a finer way.
Our country is at a crossroad between these two approaches, sharply divided over wishing for a king who will force us to do what is believed to be the only right way, on the one hand, or a kind of diplomacy that works cooperatively to reach the best possible decisions.
Some see Jesus as a mighty warrior who will lead the charge, dictating how life will be lived in his kingdom. Others see Jesus as living into life’s confusion, urging us toward greater harmony, openness to all life, and living in love. Which way the country will go is up for grabs!
