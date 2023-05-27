“Out of the warrior’s mouth comes a sharp sword to strike down the nations.” (Revelation 19:15)
“Jesus asked, ‘Which of these, in your opinion, was the neighbor….’” (Luke 10:36)
Last week we considered distinctions between ascribed and earned authority as suggested by passages in the Jewish scriptures. This week we turn to the Christian scriptures to continue our conversation.
Revelation is a popular book among segments of the Christian family, often used to justify horrible atrocities: the Crusades, Inquisitions, and other brutalities, and more recently, mass shootings and an attack on our nation’s Capitol. Such actions presume possession of ascribed authority as reason enough to do away with perceived evildoers. Such understanding is a gross caricature of Revelation. It is a misreading of scripture. Consider, for example, a small clue: The passage above states that the sword that strikes comes “from the warrior’s mouth.” Nothing more than the tongue, the persuasion of spoken word, can bring heaven on earth.
December 23, 2003, after checking vitals, a staff member at Cleveland Clinic rolled me to the presurgical waiting area at Cleveland Clinic. That area consisted of two wards facing each other across a large corridor, each consisting of a row of gurneys, some bearing patients. The lone attendant was an aged, wrinkled, slight woman. Vietnamese, I think. Her English was non-intelligible, but given her function of providing waiting surgical patients with magazines or tuning in television channels, it sufficed.
An emergency delayed my surgery for hours. A steady stream of doctors, nurses, and other staff flowed up and down the corridor, offsetting some of the monotony. An orderly rolled a gurney with a heavy-set woman into the middle of the corridor and left it there. As soon as the pre-surgery attendant went to push the gurney into one of the ward slots, she panicked. The woman on the gurney was gasping for air.
Frightened, the frail-appearing attendant called to the doctors and nurses streaming by, even reaching out her arm to try and stop them. But the healers ignored her, simply brushing on by. Uttering broken English syllables and waving her arms, still no one stopped. This went on for about five minutes.
At last, an approaching doctor donning a long white coat, black shoes and white socks saw the attendant’s distress, stopped, looked at the woman on the gurney, and exclaimed, “She’s in extremis!” Instructing the attendant to push the big red button on the wall, he pushed the gurney into the slot next to me.
The red button set off a siren followed by a loud, repeating recorded announcement: “Code Blue, Surgical Waiting Area.” Medical personnel came flying from all directions, including a team pushing a crash cart. Some of those rushing in were the same persons who a few minutes earlier ignored the attendant as they bolted by.
Breathing was restored to the woman on the gurney, and she was whisked off to an intensive care unit. The crisis averted, the doctor who saw and stopped, went to the ward attendant, embraced her, and said, “You have saved a life today.”
Which of these, in your opinion, earned the right to be called both “leader” and “neighbor?”
