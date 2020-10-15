Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope everyone is well and enjoying these beautiful fall leaves. I hope you get a chance to drive around Rivesville and look at all the decorated houses and take notice of all the beautifully decorated poles; there are even some other than on Main Street. Everyone has worked really hard on the poles, I sure would hate to be the one to choose which is the best, etc.
I would like to share the decision that was made at the Rivesville Council meeting last week on the subject of Halloween. The Rivesville Mayor and Town Council on the advisement of the health department decided not to support the traditional Halloween, meaning the Mayor & Council cannot be held liable if someone becomes ill. Now I’m sure you’re thinking no trick or treating, that’s not the case. There are some “concerned citizens” in Rivesville who would like to see the tradition carry on. It is up to each individual resident whether you would like to participate and, if you do, please leave your porch light on or sit a treat on your porch/step or where the kids can get it. If you don’t wish to participate, leave your light off. To those who choose to take/send the kids out, please be safe, which should not be new words to anyone, just be careful and have fun. Trick or Treat time will be 6-7:30 p.m.
Don’t forget the carryout only ‘OX’ Roast Beef Dinner being held Sunday, Oct 18 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Mountaineer Boy Scout Camp located at 187 Camp Mountaineer Rd. Morgantown. You must pre-order online at oxroast.macbsa.org, the meals are $12. This is a drive thru dinner. Please have confirmation of your ticket purchase when you pick up the meal. You can kill two birds with one stone, you don’t have to cook and you can help the Scouts.
Rivesville United Methodist Church is holding a sub sale now through Sunday, Nov. 1. Subs will have 3 meats, American cheese, lettuce, tomato & onions. Pickup date will be Wednesday, Nov. 4 at the church between 4:30-6:30 p.m. To place an order, call Bonnie at 304-278-5817, Dee Dee at 304-278-5001 or Roxann at 304-777-0540.
I would like to send a big thank you to Highland Avenue Church and the organizers of the “Coach Ricky Suba” pasta dinner last Saturday and Sunday, both meals were delicious and I hope it was a good fundraiser for you.
Give me a call if you’re interested in a DNR calendar. The price is $10 and benefits Relay for Life Survivors dinner. We all know someone battling cancer and we all know survivors, support a good cause and get some useful information and beautiful pictures. I will make arrangements with you to pick up. 304-777-0540.
Birthday wishes
Oct. 13, John Satterfield; Oct. 15, Vickie Eddy; Oct. 16, Skylor Edgell; Oct. 18, Jackie Kovack; and Oct. 19, Aston Bell. I hope each of you has/had a great day!
Hope everyone out there is being safe. Please remember if you can’t be anything , be kind.
Until next time drive safe, we love our kids.
If you have anything you would like to share please give me a call at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.