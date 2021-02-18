Good morning Mannington. I hope everyone has had a good week, and have not had a lot of problems with the cold weather. Some have had bad roads to travel and the cold just bothers all of us. Each day takes us just a little closer to the warmer weather of spring.
It seems that time is moving fast just the same. The season of Lent will begin this week, Ash Wednesday was Feb. 17 this year. So, this celebration that leads us to Easter is something to look forward to.
Please be sure to check on neighbors during this time of cold weather. Maybe by the time you read this the weather will have changed. Hope that there were no real problems with the long power outage this week. Yes, many of us were uncomfortable and it was longer than normal. Thank you to the folks who work on power lines and they got the electricity on so that we could have warm homes. This was not good weather to have to work out outside.
Take care of everyone this week and yourself. Stay safe in all ways.
Valentine’s Day Contest Winners
Mannington Main Street would like to say thank you to all who participated in the “Let Me Call You Sweetheart” guessing game. The businesses put out their best mystery couples for their patrons to guess Mannington’s sweethearts. The winner of the contest was Dottie Michael, she guessed 6 out of the 8 couples correctly. She will receive $50 in “Mannington Bucks.” These bucks can be used at participating businesses just like cash. Enjoy shopping downtown, Dottie.
The businesses that participated are as follows with their chosen mystery sweetheart couples — Sheila’s Furniture and More: Johnny and Jessica VanGilder, Berteas: Phil and Suzette Pritchard, Mario’s Pizza: Linda and Bob Shoulders, Smokers Flynn Friendly: Sandra and Michael Parenti, Baby B’s BBQ: Lynn and Gladys Harvey, Main Street Trader: Judy and Don Miller, Mountaineer Florist: Nick and Amie Regillo and Mannington Home Center: Carol and Ronnie Powell.
Watch for something fun for the month of March. Maybe you will have a little luck of the Irish coming your way!!
Fish Dinners
Fish dinners at Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church are back. Last year, the group had to close early due to regulations from COVID-19, so it is good to say that the dinners are again available. This is also the beginning of the Lenten Season, which usually means that spring is coming too, even though it is very cold today and snowing. The first fish dinner will be Friday, Feb. 19 from 4-7 p.m. at the Church on Furbee Avenue in Mannington. There is a change, this is curbside pick up only. You may drive up and place your order and you will have to wait for them to bring it to the car or you can call ahead and place your order for a pick-up time by calling 304-694-5166.
The menu will change some each week. For Feb. 19, the menu will be cod, scalloped potatoes, corn, coleslaw, roll, cake for $10 for adults and $6 for youngsters under 12 years of age. The sides will change some each week. Thank you for your support and they are looking forward to see everyone.
We are glad to hear that this traditional event is being held, but will miss the fun of seeing friends at the dinner. That was part of the dinner, getting to sit and visit with those attending and having time together.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday or very early on Wednesday morning. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
