As many of us have watched the exhilaration of the Olympics unfold on the international stage over the past week, I cannot help but draw connections with the upcoming 2021-22 school year.
Like the nearly 750,000 viewers who have streamed 1 billion minutes of Olympic programming, many are anxiously checking newsfeeds and social media to learn of the unfolding details for how, when, and under what conditions the opening of the school year will occur. This week, Marion County Schools announced that students will return to full day, face-to-face instruction on Tuesday, Aug. 24 for students in grades 1-12. Kindergarten and Pre-K students will begin Thursday, Aug. 26.
The “normal” and predictable opening of the 4-year, multi-sport competition that began in 1896 was to be held last year, 2020, in Tokyo, but was delayed due to the pandemic. Marion County Schools, likewise, finds our opening ceremony, a celebration and kick off to a year-long showcase of the school system’s expertise and pursuit of excellence this year, on Aug. 24. It is a delay of one year but a highly anticipated return to “normal” with the 5 full-days weekly schedule for all students in Marion County Schools for 2021-22.
Over the past year, school systems learned that, despite the numerous pivots and hours of preparation for rich, innovative instruction remotely as well as offering multiple opportunities to check-in with students and families, there is no substitute for the face-to-face interaction with students inside a school building, school bus, or field of play.
This was reinforced as we watched a highly emotional Caeleb Dressel video conference with his mom and wife immediately after winning the gold in 100-meter freestyle. Despite the obstacles and restrictions of the pandemic, the world watched and sympathized with his overwhelming emotions and just wanted desperately for him to reach through the TV and pull his family personally in to that moment in Tokyo to celebrate his successes. It’s not unlike the positive relationships and social interactions that help a student to thrive socially, emotionally, and academically inside a school. We know that strong relationships with teachers and school staff directly impact students’ motivation to attend school, be engaged in learning, and increase achievement. We need this face-to-face interaction on a daily basis.
Simone Biles shocked the world when she withdrew from the team finals, taking a step back to prioritize her mental health. The courageous decision of the five-time Olympic medalist was met with overwhelming support and understanding as she stated, “I am more than my accomplishments in gymnastics.”
As a school system, Marion County Schools can learn a lot about prioritizing mental health and putting additional mental health supports in place for students and staff. There is a population of our students that we have not seen in 18 months. There are others that we have worked with, whether remotely or in a face-to-face manner, that was interrupted until March 2021. As we work together to recover learning gaps in 2021-22, we must prioritize mental health supports through funding from the American Recovery Plan: behavior interventionists, psychologists, community outreach interventionists, counselors and nurses. In addition, collaborations for after school programming with Tygart Valley United Way, 21st Century grants, Family Resource Network and Fairmont State University Academy for the Arts will be vital as we move forward.
There needs to be supports for our students like Suni Lee, the Olympic All-Around Champion, who extended the United States’ 17-year reign with this honor despite losing family to COVID-19, considering ending her career all together after her father’s paralyzing accident, and several personal injuries. She persevered because of the relationship with her biggest supporter, her father, who was her champion since she started her career at age 6. It should not go unnoticed that this age is when students begin their academic career. Who will step up in the school system and leave his/her mark as the biggest supporter of our Suni Lee to keep her in the game? Who will, despite their own mental struggles, be the teammate to cheer on and support our Suni Lee so that she can shine? Just three days prior to securing the gold medal, it seemed out of Suni Lee’s reach. We cannot let our Suni Lee fail to reach his/her potential.
And then there is Katie Ledecky, the driven and focused young lady who has appeared on Time Magazine’s list of Most Influential People in the World and is as dedicated to service to charities and projects to build up others as she is to being an elite athlete with multiple world records and accolades. A few nights ago, she committed 15 minutes in the water and 22,000 miles of training to get to this point of making history as the first Olympic gold medalist in the 1500m. Shortly before this moment, however, she failed. We can learn much from Ledecky for her willingness to block failure out of her mind and try again because she has lived a life of discipline and structure and saw how it has reaped positive results and helped her to deal with failure and cultivate personal success.
In under 30 days, our students and staff will return to an environment that is somewhat foreign given the past 18 months under a pandemic. Schedules will change, days will become more defined, retraining and modeling expectations will need to occur. But, there will continue to be obstacles and failures. Marion County Schools must work together to focus on our goals and mission to recover learning loss, minimize the transmission of the virus and pursue excellence. When there are obstacles and fumbles, we must reflect, brush ourselves off, and dive back into the pool to do precisely what we have trained ourselves to do because deep down we know we can.
Over the past week and throughout August as we advance to our opening day, you will see reminders from Marion County Schools to “Get back in the Game.” We celebrate those who have graduated from Marion County Schools and succeeded on the local, state or national stage. These individuals share their solid foundation from the school system that made them who they are today as they continue a pursuit of excellence. And so, as we watch the celebrations and frustrations of the Olympians over the next few weeks, let our students, families, and staff reflect upon the lessons that we can learn from the decades-old tradition of the pursuit of excellence in the Olympics.
