It’s time to signup with Last Chance Sports baseball, softball and Challenger programs, which are $50 per child and additional siblings are $40.
Little league ages 4-12, Junior 13-15, Softball 7-12 Challenger all ages no fee. Bring proof of residence (2 forms) valid driver’s license (if volunteering) and child’s birth certificate Feb. 11 from 4-6 p.m. at the Barrackville Lions Club Community Building. All families will be responsible for signing up for a concession time slot or pay $10 at sign-ups. Check them out on Facebook Barrackville Little League for more information.
Congratulations
Bob Pirner been accepted into the FBI Citizens Academy. Over an eight-week period, the FBI Citizens Academy provides an inside look at the FBI to pillars in the community. This includes business, religious, civic, and community leaders. The program provides an avenue to strengthen relationships and improve understanding between the FBI and the community. Classes are taught by FBI executives, senior special agents, and program managers. Topics may include (but are not limited to) overviews of programs at the FBI’s CJIS Division, such as the National Instant Criminal Background Check System, the National Threat Operations Center, and biometrics services, as well as sessions on crimes against children, domestic terrorism, counterintelligence, white collar crime and firearms training.
Prayer breakfast
Men’s Prayer breakfast will be held at Bethesda Baptist Church Feb. 25 beginning at 8 a.m. Churches associated with the WV Baptist Convention will meet on this date statewide. All men are invited and are encouraged to attend this event of prayer and fellowship. If needed, call 304-288-3264 for additional information.
Vote for Jamie Moore
Calling all Mountaineer fans! Help Jamie Moore be the Ultimate Mountaineer Fan Hall of Famer! Vote for him once every 24 hours through Feb. 13 at go.wvu.edu/umfvote
Proud of our Huskies girls basketball
The NMHS Huskies girls’ basketball team is currently 19-1. They’ll be heading into Sectional and Regional play this month. Barrackville’s own Emma Freels, junior point guard and Addie Elliott, senior guard are starters for the team. The girls are now ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press poll. They play a sectional game on Feb. 23, the winner of Weir and Oak Glen 7 p.m.
Barrackville Town Council
The Town Council met Feb. 7 and covered a full agenda. Minutes and treasurers report of previous meeting were approved. Shelby Dixon, a representative of the Marion County Master Gardeners, attended the meeting asking if there were any concerns from council with their greenhouse plans. Council questioned the placement of the greenhouse and cautioned not obstructing RR right of way. Gardening classes would be offered to all ages. The greenhouses would primarily be used to raise plants for the heirloom plant sale and the tomato festival but raised beds may be an option to further summer planting for crops to be sold. A question of insurance was raised, and the matter will be investigated.
The Master Gardeners will work on a Memo of Understanding to be presented before the next council meeting to be reviewed. A fence to enclose the greenhouse was suggested and Shelby asked if the council would consider sharing that cost. The council will consider and discuss depending on the cost.
Beautification Committee headed by council person Cari Casuccio asked if a line item may be added to the yearly budget and all expenses would be brought to council before expenditures. Ideas include a mural on town hall, banners in town, benches and landscaping.
Fire Department: In January, there were 23 calls including a structure fire. No smoking signs were placed at the fire hall, a grant was applied for with a 75% to 25% match, maintenance on one of the trucks is ongoing, members are taking officer classes, a heating system to the truck bay was discussed, 4 member applications were received. Fire truck restoration will be discussed at the next meeting.
Police: Chief Chuck Wilson reported that the camera for the ballpark area would cost approximately $3,000 to $5,000. They may be receiving a LPR camera that only read license plates from the state. Request was made to proceed with firearm upgrades for three firearms to G45, motion was made to allow current firearms be traded in for new ones. Council voted to upgrade vest for officer Suerez as his isn’t tailored to fit safely. Ozzy was the recipient of a vest from Spike K9 fund. Council advised department to review budget and add anything additional soon as the 2023-2024 budget will be set soon. Chief Wilson will get bids on handheld radar units.
Code Enforcement officer has addressed 27 areas in town not including trash, six vehicles were removed, two towed, condemned letters were sent to 14 residents. The officer has been fielding calls if a house is marked with a condemned letter that means the residence may not be entered unless it is to work on repairs. Houses may be condemned for lack of utilities, if they are restored the letter many be rescinded. A hot line number for the code enforcement officer will be placed on the digital display board; any questions should be directed to 681-241-3414 and not Chief Wilson.
Sewer: Pump on Mohawk needs repaired at a cost of $9,765 or new cost $25,000. Multiple pumps throughout town need repair. A stainless-steel strainer basket was stolen from a work site on Cook Street in January, will need refabricated and replaced, original coast was $1,500 unsure of current cost for replacement. Forced Main pre-bid will March 2 and opening bids will be March 21 at 2 p.m.
Planning Commission: Comprehensive Plan requires a resolution for adoption by town council. After lengthy discussion a motion with unanimous vote was made to accept the reading of the resolution with a notation that Town Council approves all expenditures. A statement of work was presented to council from WVU Law for a proposal to develop a zoning ordinance for the town at a cost not to exceed $14,900 for a period not to exceed 18 months.
Community Building repair estimates: Windows leaking in upper lever is due to cracked or missing caulking, gutters on rear of building need replaced. Motion was made to replace caulking at an hourly fee and the gutter cost would be $613. Community building lower level is having water issues that these repairs may address, ceiling tile is being replaced to vented ceiling tile to relieve moisture buildup.
Maintenance: Ground keeping at the ball field to prepare for grass cutting and the maintenance has continued to cut the grass at the Covered Bridge but that is state property, and the decision was made not to cut property that isn’t part of town. Motion for gravel to be ordered for Chestnut and School Street. Maintenance requests council to purchase or build something for equipment. Motion was made to set an amount and get a general contractor to bid and use inheritance money for building. Cost for building not to exceed $100,000. Contractor Licensing will be added to the agenda next month and an ordinance taken to the attorney for review. Public Comments: A resident asked council to clean litter from town entrance, council will place that as a priority and a fine for littering will be enforced heavily in the future. Another resident presented concerns about condemned property that is the other half of her duplex home. She respects the town’s decision to force homeowners to care for their property but is concerned for her home and the process. Council requested code enforcement officer with the help of Chief Wilson to review her unique situation. Council adjourned to executive session. These are notes on the council meeting, not official minutes.
Column Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
