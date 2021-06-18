Happy Father’s Day Weekend, Farmers!
“The Strongest of Bonds – Your Dad and Your Country,” this was the official slogan of Father’s Day, June 18th, 1944. We were still a year and some change from VE Day. Father’s Day meant something different in almost every household in the U.S.
Before the war, it was a day meant for saying an extra special “I Love You” to your father and the father of your children, but to so many it was a day of extra longing and sadness. In an effort to push our country onto victory and give some gumption to the war efforts, The National Father’s Day Committee in conjunction with the U.S. Treasury conducted the Father Bond Drive. The Salute to our Fighting Dads! Honor Dad with War Bonds!
It was quite the campaign for patriotism in the name of our boys overseas. A very poignant poster featuring a woman and her two small children declaring, “I Gave A Man, What Will You Give?” asked families to put 10% of their wages into bonds. Families were asked to wear the Father Rosette, a floral decoration made of War Stamps. “A gentle reminder to all that there is only one idea in anyone’s mind for this year’s Father’s Day and that is the winning of the war as quickly as possible and that means War Bonds and more War Bonds.”
Many in our community remember the brave men and women who fought for our freedom during the last great war. How they came back to our towns and built them on the ideas of liberty and pride for the country they fought for. Home wasn’t just a piece of dirt they came back to. It’s what they spent the rest of their life holding precious after years spent protecting it. Happy Father’s Day to the men who’ve shaped Farmington. (Also, Happy Father’s Day to my Dad, K.C. Jones, my husband Jared, Rudy Banick who has been like a grandfather to me as much as my own, my Huggy Bear, the late Huck Jones.)
Around town
The plaque has been delivered! Stop in and get one of the “Three Rivers Festival Queen’s Choice” winning pepperoni rolls at The Baker’s Nook. It was a wet weekend to win a championship but win they did. Congratulations to our Little League Fighting Farmers B-Ball Team who took home the big W. They celebrated with a ride through town on the fire truck parade. Good job kids! The end of the year party for all teams will take place on June 23 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the 12th Street Pool in Fairmont. Siblings are welcome and food will be provided.
FHI is cooking up some big plans for next month (pun intended). Word on the street is they’re planning a Drive-Thru Pancake and Sausage Breakfast Fundraiser. Sounds like a good time to me! Just to update on a bit from last week’s column, Mrs. Rosie Ware received over 25 cards last week in the mail and was very excited. Don’t forget the Katy Church of God of Prophecy will be having their yard sale today and tomorrow starting at 8 a.m. Hot dogs and bake sale items will be available for purchase. Scoot on down Route 250 to Katy and visit them!
Yesteryear
Rev. R. Moorman Parker, pastor of the Hinton Methodist Church, was a special guest speaker in June 1944 in Fairmont. He will speak at the Central Methodist Church for “My Church Day,’, a day of honoring the church and reflecting upon its meaning to the community. They plan to raise $3,500 as a love gift to the church on this day. Rev. Mr. Parker is a former pastor of the church, having come from the pastorate here.
The Civil Service Commission has announced that competitive examinations will be held for Farmington’s Post Office position in 1945. The job pays a salary of $2,000. The average cost of a house in that decade was around the $3,000 mark. Speaking of state baseball players, we did have two pitchers in the ‘47 All-State Team Honorable Mentions. No first names were given but they were Soblewski and Strauch. Mr. Strauch would be named to the second team the following year. The State Health Commission announced the approval of projects to complete the improvement of municipal water works in the area. Monongah, Farmington and Fairmont were among them.
North Marion news
Congratulations to a new set of State Champions. 4x200m relay team: Trinity Hine, Cierra Parker, Rylee Delovich, Abby Masters. All State winners were the 5th Place 4x100m Relay team of Lauren McGinty, Cierra Parker, Lanie Richards, Rylee Delovich. 3rd 100m dash, Abby Masters, 3rd Long Jump, Gabby Conaway, 5th (tie) High Jump, Praise Chukwudozie, 4th 300m Hurdles, Rylee Delovich, 2nd 300m Hurdles, Lauren McGinty, 4th, High Jump, Lanie Richards, 5th Long Jump, Dylan Composky, 6th Shot Put, Aubrey Payton, 2nd 200m dash, Abby Masters, 2nd 4x400 relay, Lauren McGinty, Cierra Parker, Abby Masters, Cierra Parker. Girls team was 2nd overall and brought home a very nice State Runner-Up 2021 trophy.
Congratulations to Coach Seccuro and our baseball team on clenching the Regional Championship! Their 9-1 victory marks the first time in school history that they’ve won the regional title. Good luck to these fine young men as they head to state! Finally, congratulations to Sidney Megna! She was named Governor of WV Rhododendron Girls State. I hope everyone understands how impressive these accolades are for our NMHS students, coaching staff and athletes considering the pressures the school year held. So proud of these kids!
Food pantry
The Fairview Food Pantry graciously served 108 families last month in our communities. What a blessing! The next giveaway date is this coming June 22, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. A Medicare Advantage Plan representative will return to speak with any individuals who are on Medicare and Medicaid concerning the various aspects of the plan. If there is a need, emergency food boxes are available by calling 304-449-1863. “We have certainly been blessed by the many who have contributed both financially and of their time to minister to those in need of the basic physical necessities of life.” Well said.
Community yard sale/market
Fairview will host its community wide yard sale tomorrow. Residents who wish to have their address added to a location map may go to the Fairview Volunteer Fire Department page on Facebook and add their address. The map will be posted on Facebook. Also happening down the road a bit is the Grant Town Community Market from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Visit local artisans, crafters, food vendors and more at the Grant Town Community Building & Fire Department on Ballah Avenue. For more information you can contact Sandy at 304-280-1469
Birthdays and anniversaries
Happy 94th Birthday to our former Postmaster Willie Criado of Idamay. If you see my grandmother, Meredith Banick, please wish her a Happy Birthday today! Also celebrating are Debbie Stahl, Mike Hayes (all the way at the beach!), Lindsey Lapeer, Odessa Carpenter, Gary Odell, Stephanie Pethtel, Preston Roach, Aubrey Hoskins, Tom Browning, Dave Michalec, Steve Kovalic, Andrew Sabo, Jackie Mullenax, Nancy Timmins, Rick Coulson, Elaine Haught, Scott Pedigo, Vickie Starsick, Sharon Tassone, and Grant Elliott. Happy anniversary to Randy and Ruth Lemley, and Donnie and Diane Aloi.
Firearms class
Ron Southern, NRA certified Instructor, is offering his monthly firearms safety class. The cost is $65 for the course (cash only) and all materials are provided. This is a hands-on course that teaches how to handle and use different handguns. The class will be held June 26 at the Katy Baptist Church, 9:30 a.m. sharp. Interested persons may call or text 304-612-4714 to register.
Clothing giveaway
Pumpkin Center Church of Christ is hosting a clothing giveaway Saturday, June 26 from 9 a.m.-Noon. The church is located 1/4 mile North of Fairview on Route 218. Clothing is available for all ages and masks are optional at this time.
Final thoughts
My words of wisdom for this week are, “Do not let the milk of human kindness in your heart turn to bonny-clabber.” This is an old saying meaning don’t let your spirit and the goodness you have in yourself turn sour. Clabber is a type of soured milk made by allowing unpasteurized milk to ferment until it thickens and curdles like yogurt. The results have a strong, soured flavor but are quite edible. In areas lacking refrigeration, and in days before baking powder, it was used in baking. Southerners enjoy it mainly for breakfast but also as a snack in sweet and savory ways. Spiced up with brown sugar, cinnamon, molasses or even with fruits or black pepper and cream. I guess that’s just a way of saying that even the most sour of souls can be tolerated and enjoyed with the right accompaniment. Food for thought? You can reach me at the office from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday on to Friday, email me at scummons@timeswv.com, or call 304-367-2527. Have a great week and until next time, stay safe Farmers!
