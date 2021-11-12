It’s playoff Friday, Farmers!
It’s been almost two decades since the Huskies hosted a playoff game. Equally notable, the fact that this will be the first playoff game in Husky Country since the renaming of “Woodcutters Stadium” and Roy Michael Field. Isn’t that something?
Tickets must be purchased online to enter and kick off is at 7:30 p.m. Link for purchasing is gofan.co/search, type in North Marion High School and click the option that says Farmington, WV below it. The event will be on the next screen. Click “get tickets” to purchase. (If you call the office, I’ll be happy to walk you through it. We need all the fans we can get making noise and supporting our team!) Our boys in black and silver will be gracing the field, ready as ever to take on the Grafton Bearcats, and we wish them nothing but the best. We know they’ll pull the sled to victory! Special shout out to the quarterback, and Farmington boy, Brody Hall. You’ve made us so proud! Enjoy your last moments on the field. You did good.
Have you seen the crosses?
Baptist Temple is once again on point in their display of Veterans Day crosses. Quoting McCrae’s “In Flanders Fields” is a timeless tradition each Nov. 11. Baptist Temple has done an absolute service to the men and women who served and continue to serve our country. Veterans Day is for a day of honoring our military in its various branches. Those who “lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow, loved and were loved” but also each veteran who rides in the parade in high honor, carrying the flag so proudly. Hats off to these brave and selfless Americans who defend us and our freedom.
Yesteryear
A very nice lady called me Monday morning about the crosses at Baptist Temple, and I’m sorry I didn’t write down her name but she was lovely to have taken the time to do so. In talking to her, I found she is a descendant of the Whitlatches of Farmington. This gave me the idea to see if there were things going on in town pertaining to that family back in the archives.
I got several “hits,” but I rather liked one name in particular. Once I delved deeper I found a lot of information on this lady and thought I would share. “Miss Madaline Whitlach was accompanied by Miss Anna Bock, Lester Dudley and William Davis” in the fall of 1922 (I bet the leaves were beautiful on the drive) from Seven Islands near Rowlesburg where the ladies had been a guest of Miss Whitlach’s father. Seven Islands is a group of seven bar islands on the Cheat River in Preston and Tucker counties. According to state archives, Miss Whitlach would marry Mr. Dudley the following year, December, 1923. She was a cashier at the “coal store” prior to and lived with her aunt Hazel and grandmother Mary Whitlach.
Sadly, she was widowed in 1929 due to an outbreak of diphtheria in the area which claimed Mr. Dudley’s life. He was a veteran of WWI, having served in the artillery. His service record shows that he saw action in France. I like looking at the draft card description of soldiers. Lester was described as slender, short, with brown hair and blue eyes. As a widow, Mrs. Dudley worked at the bank where she was a bookkeeper and rented a place on Mill Street. She was only 28 years old, according to the census. That’s a lot of life to live before you’re 30. Among the questions they asked were ability to read, write, and also if your home had a radio set. I’m happy to reply that she did, which meant that she must have been doing well for herself. That’s a strong, independent lady.
News from the North
Congratulations to Sunni Bartlett and Lydia Hatten for winning All Festival Cast at the WV Theatre Association competition. The entire Theatre Troupe represented NMHS with their performances and proved they are mastering their craft quite well. Varsity Cheerleaders placed 5th at Regionals. Did you catch that 55-0 win over Liberty? I was driving down to camp Friday night, but I still listened to my Huskies. I hit Richie County as they declared a Husky Victory! When you come to the game tonight, check out the flags honoring our Veterans up Husky Drive. Brings a tear to your eye. The last day to purchase the 2020-21 yearbook is today. The cost is $60 and you can contact Mrs. Sheets or Mr. Knight to get yours. Extras cannot be sold after this date. Sophomore Taylor Hess finished 9th place at the WV State Cross Country meet. Great job!
It’s been College Application and Exploration Week at NHMS. A very useful website to parents and students navigating the higher education process is www.cfwv.com which stands for College For West Virginians. There are sections for parents, middle school and high school students and tons of information for planning for those years after graduation. No matter how much time we think we have, we really don’t when it comes to preparing. It comes earlier and earlier. Last but not least, please keep the family of Freeland “Bub” Miller in your prayers. Such a young man, he passed earlier this week and was laid to rest Wednesday. It’s a great loss to the community but an even greater one to his wife and two young children. He did a lot to help out his alma mater and we sure lost a true Husky.
Around Town
Christmas Parade is Dec. 10 at 6:30 p.m. Festivities afterwards as usual. Keep your eyes peeled for the man with the sleigh. I hear he comes to town on the Farmington Fire Truck that night. Happy Anniversary to Tony and Sherry Petrucci. Boy they’ve had a lot to celebrate lately! St. Peter’s will offer coffee & donuts after Mass next Sunday the 14th in the Parish Hall and everyone is invited to join them. Last Barn Sale of the Year is this Saturday from 8 a.m.- 3 p.m. at Curiosity Clockworks, 752 Blue Heron Road in Fairview. They look to have a large variety of items including households, furniture, vintage and antique items as well as some architectural salvage pieces. You can see them online at curiosityclockworks.com. Baker’s Nook’s Friday Special is Philly Chicken Penne Pasta with Garlic Bread and side salad for $10. The Dunkin Donuts in Fairmont might run out of everything but Marsha and the girls always keep the bakery going! Please tune in Sunday at 1 p.m. for the Virtual UMWA presentation of the 53rd Annual Farmington No. 9 Memorial Event. They will be remembering and celebrating the lives of those 78 men in 1968 that didn’t make it back home.
Birthdays
Happy Birthday wishes go out to Noah Hess, Kathy Pitman, Jerry Southern, Maria Priester, Jeff Fluharty, Jake Toothman, Maria Priester, Jeff Fluharty, Ryder Floyd, Pearl Ann Burton, Sophiona Hess, Diane Aloi, Logan Kane Hubbard, Wendy Cokeley, Jim Fortuna, Sandra Layman, Vic Longwell, Ricky Waddell III, Judy Duncan, Joe Potter, Kelci Haught, Logan Wycoff, Cindy Mays, Abby Anderson, Susan Bartholow, Casie Shaner, Jeremy Mathew and Adam Jenkins.
Thanksgiving in a Box
The Fairview Elementary PTO, along with students and staff, is taking donations for “Thanksgiving in a box.” Each class donates a certain item and donations will go towards the purchase of turkeys (either cash or actual turkeys are welcome). The PTO says, “This is to teach our children how to give back, to remember how blessed they are and learn to touch people’s lives.” Boxes will be donated to families in the school who are in need or going through difficult times. Any extra gets donated to the Fairview Food Pantry once boxes are created. Items include: Stuffing, mac and cheese, instant mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, cranberry sauce, sweet potatoes, rolls, and applesauce. Not to miss the opportunity, Fairview Middle School is hosting a food drive through Nov. 17. Each grade is designated an item to bring — 4th grade: Canned Corn or Canned Green Beans, 5th grade: Canned Pumpkin (for pies), 6th grade: Boxed Instant Mashed Potatoes, 7th grade: Boxed Stuffing Mix, 8th grade: Turkey Gravy Packets.
Food Pantry
The Fairview Food Pantry served 124 families in the month of October. Your contributions are used in various ways during the year and especially during this holiday time. We’ve been truly blessed as a community to be able to help our neighbors and the good folks at the Fairview Food Pantry are a blessing. The next giveaway will be Tuesday, Nov. 23 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Emergency food boxes are available by calling 304-449-1863. Also check out the Blessings Boxes in Fairview (as well as our own in Farmington and neighboring towns) which is regularly stocked with donations. I’ve even seen people putting baby items, diapers, and pet care products or food with the non-perishables.
Angel Tree Programs
If you are in need of assistance this Christmas and live in the Fairview school district please register your child for the Fairview Angel Tree Program. To register your children call Lisa Roupe at the Fairview Town Hall 304-449-1642 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Applications for the Angel Tree program must meet the following: Children of all ages are encouraged to apply. Families should only sign up through one organization for assistance (Salvation Army, churches, Fairview Angel Tree, etc.) so that all families in need have the chance of being helped. This program is strictly confidential to help families enjoy the holidays. Your name or personal information will not be shared. Please have clothing sizes and toy wish list for all children. Teen Angel sign-ups are available at the Connecting Link office, 205 Fairmont Ave. This program is specifically for Teens age 13 to 18 years. This ensures a Holiday Surprise for each registered Teen. Registration must be completed by November 30th. For questions call 304-363-4882.
Homemade Bread Day
I just found out that Thursday is a very important day. Dare I say, it should be a National Holiday. It’s National Homemade Bread Day! To get on board with it, I’m going to share my fool proof, easy peasy, honey beer bread recipe. Get ready! I got this recipe from the website “Gimme Some Oven” (love a good pun) and it has never failed. In fact, I’ll be making loaves for our Thanksgiving table. Preheat to 350. Stir together 3 cups of all-purpose flour, 1 tbsp. baking powder, 1 tsp. salt. Slowly pour 1, 12 oz. beer and ¼ cup honey into the mixture and stir to combine. Pour ⅛ cup of melted butter into the bottom of your loaf pan and brush it around to grease the inside. Pour batter and spread it out into an even layer. Pour or brush the remaining melted butter on top of the batter evenly. Bake from 40-50 minutes until a knife in the middle comes out clean. Remove and transfer to a wire baking rack to cool for 10 minutes. Slice and serve. No kneading, no proofing, no fuss, no muss. Try it!
Final Thoughts
Heck of a lot of frost out there lately. It’s not quite winter in W.Va. but here’s a little ditty for you. It’s winter in W.Va., and the gentle breezes blow, seventy miles an hour, at thirty five below. Oh, how I love W.Va., when the snow’s up to your butt, you take a breath of winter air, and your nose gets frozen shut. Yes, the weather here is wonderful, so I guess I’ll hang around. I could never leave W.Va., because I’m frozen to the ground! As a precursor to the holiday, I will not be in office Nov. 19-29. If you have any event that needs to be published during that time, please email scummons@timeswv.com. There will be a column each week as usual! Don’t forget that tomorrow is Market in the Park at Morris Park. If you see me and the Special K’s, stop and say howdy! It’s also World Kindness Day, so be good to one another, Farmers!
