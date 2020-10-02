Good Morning White Hall!
Fall is here! It is hard to believe the goldenrod. There are meadows with nothing but golden blooms. It is so much better to see those blooms, than all the meadows overgrown with autumn olive and multi-flora rose bushes! So far kudzu hasn’t gotten bad in our area, but farther south the roadsides are covered!
Please continue to social distance, use face masks, and sanitizer, and be careful when out and about!
White Hall Elementary School
Upcoming Events at White Hall Elementary
Oct. 5, Picture Day for Cohort A
Oct. 5 & 9, September Terrific Kids Awards Announced for Cohort A & B
Oct 5 & 9, Wildcat Ticket Prizes
Oct. 7, 3:30-6:30 Parent Teacher conferences. Virtual Parents can make a virtual appointment teacher on phone or TEAMS
Oct. 8, Picture Day for Cohort B
Oct. 16, Faculty Senate, 3 hour early release at 12:20
Oct. 26, Mobile Dentist visits our school
Oct. 27 and 30, Halloween snack for Cohort A and B, respectively
Nov. 2, End of 9 weeks
Nov. 2, Nov. 6-9, week celebration for behavior for Cohort A and B
Fall Clean-up Day
Fall Clean-up Day is tomorrow, Oct. 3, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
The clean-up is only open to White Hall residents. No tires, batteries, or electronics, will be accepted.
Two locations will be available, the White Hall Public Safety Building, and behind he Middletown Commons at the Viking and Doe Run entrance.
Keep White Hall beautiful! All residents are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity!
Happy Birthday
Happy Birthday to Colton Holbert! My grandson is happy working and being a mechanic with his Dad’s race car! It is also his best time of the year with fishing and hunting!
Rita’s
After a crazy time of postponements, Rita’s will open this coming week at the Middletown Commons! It will be a few weeks before Munchie’s will open.
It’s fantastic to see everything that is going on at our “Mall!”
Beverly CEOS Meeting
The Beverly CEOS meeting will be held at the Old Nixon School on Monday, at 1:30 p.m. Masks and social distancing will be followed.
The lesson leader is Patti Connor with a lesson about “West Virginia Authors, Then and Now.”
Town of White Hall Council Meeting
The Town of White Hall Council meeting was held Monday, using social distancing.
Mayor John Michael, opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, call to order, roll call of officers, and approval of the minutes.
There were no citizens’ concerns, communications or announcements, and the treasurer and financial reports will be approved at the next meeting.
The Marion County Rescue Squad and Industrial Park Road will be on the next agenda.
With everything running late, the White Hall roads identified for paving, will be not be taken care of until spring. Patching and fixing problems will continue as long as weather permits.
Police Chief Guerierri reported the officer is back full time, very busy, short-handed, and the new cruiser will be delivered in October.
Work on project behind building almost finished. Concrete sealed and striping finished, wheelchair ramp finished. Outside is shaping up.
Website for the new White Hall sign and other information will be up and ready on Oct. 1.
The offer on property for a park will be on the next agenda.
The Route 250 right of way quote, Resolution 2020-04 supporting a zip code, Resolution 20-005(to revise 19-001), and 20-006 (to revise 19-001) were approved.
The final updated Employee/Handbook will be on the next agenda.
Adjournment and final remarks.
Contact Me
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call Claudia at 304-534-3524, if you leave a message, leave your number, or email me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com.
My articles for White Hall will be in Times WV on Friday from now on, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday! Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.