Clara Cianfrocco Scordato, 89, of Mechanicsburg, PA, formerly of Morgantown, WV, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020, at the Church of God Home, Skilled Nursing Unit, in Carlisle, PA. She was born on June 24, 1931, at the family home in Westover a daughter of the late Mary (Sabatini) a…