Good Morning Rivesville!
Hope everyone is well and staying safe in this hot weather and the pandemic!
There will be a community-wide yard sale held in Rivesville on Saturday Aug. 15 beginning at 8 a.m. and ending at 3 p.m. or whenever each individual seller decides to close. Please practice social distancing and, if you can, wear your masks. No one will be allowed to set up at the town hall parking lot this year, but you are welcome to set up at the corner of Kelly & Clayton. For any questions, contact Noelle Kolb on Facebook. Sorry this is short notice for this event.
News from the school:
If anyone has questions, needs help, or would like to make a change on the choice you’ve made for your child’s return to school, someone will be available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to help you. Call the school at 304-278-5331.
Rivesville Middle School 6th, 7th and 8th graders who are interested in cross country, practice starts Aug. 17. Contact Coach Mahaney at 304-244-9010 or Coach Premo at 304-612-6381.
The Marion County Relay for Life presents “Luminate the Night for Cancer Awareness.” Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Relay for Life was unable to hold their yearly survivors dinner and relay event. So many look forward to the event as a way to get together and celebrate those battling cancer and those who have battled cancer. It’s a great way to raise money for cancer awareness.
A drive thru luminaria display will be held at Morris Park from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 21. You may call Susie Knicely at 304-288-5586 to purchase a luminaria. White bags will sell for $10 and gold bags for $20. You can place the name of your loved one, friend, or the cause on the bags and they will be displayed around the park. You can stop by the Farmers Market at Palatine Park Thursday, Aug. 13 from 4 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. to purchase a bag.
If you do not wish to purchase a luminaria but still wish to donate to the cause, donations will be taken at the park during the event. I also will be helping to collect names and money of those who are interested in donating.Call me at 304-777-0540 if you would like to purchase a luminaria and we can make arrangements to meet.
Please help this cause if you are able. Let’s make Morris Park glow.
The FoxTrot special sweet treat for the month of August is an Ice Cream Float, stop by and see them.
I’d like to send birthday wishes out to:
8/9- Bonnie Myers
8/12- Debbie Hawkins
8/13- Emma Swiger
8/15- Lydia Runyan
8/15- Eddie West
8/16- Jane Morris
8/17- Tracy Runyan
8/17- Catherine Wright
8/18- Brenda Murray Stuck
Wishing each of you a very special day!
Anniversary wishes go out to:
8/8- Doug and Sharon Tennant celebrated 39 years.
8/7- Warren and Linda Sawitski.
Wishing each of these couples many more years of love, health and happiness.
I’m going to share some news that my son received last week. It’s not the news we prayed for but as my son said “it’s just a bump in the road.” The tumor in the esophagus is now the size of a grapefruit and has spread to the lymph nodes above the pancreas. Another plan is being made in how to fight this beast. He started chemo again Monday so we appreciate prayers as this journey begins.
My son is not the only one who is going through this battle with cancer, there are so many right here in our little hometown. Some are fighting, while some have lost the battle. Please continue to keep the fight against this disease and any disease in your prayers.
If anyone has news to share I would like it sent to me by Sunday or Monday at 6 p.m. at the latest. I know we haven’t had much news with so much being canceled, but I would appreciate birthdays, anniversaries, births, graduations, etc. And if we do get to the place where activities are picking up, please let me know what’s going on so I can get the information out there.
Everyone be safe and look out for each other.
If you have any news to share, give me a call at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com.
Until next time, drive safe, we love our kids!
