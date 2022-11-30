Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope everyone is well and had a blessed Thanksgiving.
If anyone is interested in participating in the Rivesville Christmas parade, please contact Frank Moore at 304-657-9121 as soon as possible. The parade will be held Saturday, Dec. 17 beginning at 4 p.m. Let’s make this a great parade.
After the parade, there will be a special guest at the community building. The children are welcome to come and visit Santa and enjoy cookies and hot chocolate.
REMS will hold their PTO meeting on Monday, Dec. 12 at the school cafeteria at 6 p.m. Future fundraisers will be discussed along with cookie decorating for the kids, a special guest speaker, and the increasingly popular “cook off.” This month will feature dips. Bring your favorite dip and see what’s going on with the PTO.
Don’t miss out on the beautiful DNR wildlife calendars. The cost is $10 and proceeds benefit The Relay for Life survivors’ dinner. Give me a call at 304-777-0540. These make great Christmas gifts.
There will be a clothing giveaway at Pumpkin Center Church of Christ on Dec. 10 from 9 a.m.-Noon. There will be clothing available for men, women, and children.
If you would like a nice relaxing afternoon listening to holiday music, the Vocal Tapestry will be performing at the Presbyterian Church on Jackson Street in Fairmont at 3 p.m. This is the first performance the group has been able to have in 2 years due to the COVID pandemic. Come out and show your support. Accompaniment provided by piano, organ, and violin.
Upcoming events
Dec. 9, Taste of the Feast from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Monroe Street, Fairmont
Dec. 10,2 Feast of the Seven Fishes, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Monroe Street, Fairmont
Birthday wishes
Ashley Dolog, Desiree Dolog, Richard Moats
If you have any news you would like to share give me a call at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com
Until next time drive safe we love our kids! Lets goooo Mountaineers!
