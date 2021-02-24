Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope everyone is well and survived the frigid temps and snow and are looking forward to some warmer weather and sunshine this week.
Just a reminder to all Rivesville garbage customers. Nothing has changed yet in the way garbage pickup is handled. It is still on Tuesday and Friday and customers will be notified when changes are implemented.
If anyone is interested in running for Mayor, Recorder or one of the three Council seats, you still have time to do that as a write in. As of right now the following have signed up and will appear on the ballot: Mayor — Barbara Beatty, Recorder — Lauronza Harmon and Council — B.J. Smith. If you have any questions, call the town hall at 304-278-5301.
Kindergarten registration packets are available until March 22 at your child’s preschool or child’s home school on Wednesdays. Deadline to return completed packets is March 24.
A note from the Rivesville Youth Baseball League: Signups are being extended due to such a low registration turn out. There is help available if financial help is needed. There will be no fees collected until the league is 100% sure there will be a season. For any questions call 304-657-0784 or email rivesvilleyouthbaseball@gmail. The last day for signup is Saturday, Feb. 27.
Come on folks, get the kids signed up and out there for some fresh air and exercise, they’ve been cooped up long enough.
If you would like to get the kids out of the house and to get some exercise why not take them to Skateaway located at 718 Carlone St. in Bellview. The hours are Friday and Saturday 6-8 p.m. and 9-11:00 p.m. The cost to get in is $6.50 per person and that includes the cost of shoe rental. For any questions call 304-367-9700 or visit their FaceBook page at Skate-A-Way.
I just received word that Girl Scout cookies will be coming in next week so for those who ordered, I will be contacting you in the near future.
Happy Birthday wishes
Josh Hershman, Punkin Dusky, Brittney Loughery Tatterson(my niece, love you), Sheree Satterfield, Eric Moore, Autumn Heck Wikle. I hope each enjoy their special day!
I would like to send out sincere condolences to Yvonne Hershman, family and friends on the recent loss of Timmy Hershman. The entire family is in the thoughts and prayers of so many people at this difficult time. Tim will be missed around the town of Rivesville, especially to his neighbors.
Can you believe we are headed into March, will it come in like a lion or a lamb, time will tell. I don’t know where time has gone, seems like I was just saying we were headed into February.
I hope things are going to start getting back to a semi-normal. I would like to be able to share the things going on around Rivesville and the different towns. If you have anything to share call me at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com.
Until next time drive safe, we love our kids.
