This week was a short on for me, workwise, as I write my column well ahead of my normal deadline. As you read this, I’m now on day three of our trip to Kumbrabow State Forest. We shall see if we make it without electricity, running water, electronics (egads!) and are able to relax a bit in what they refer to as more primitive accommodations.
On our last trip, Lulu the obese boxer was looked after quite well. I leave her in her kennel with it’s elevated wooden floor to chew on a freshly thawed pork bone while she surveys the neighborhood and gets visited by several family members a day. She takes walks around town to broaden her patrol area and particularly enjoys checking the temperature and current water level of Buffalo Creek as she plays fetch with sticks. When we arrived home from our last weekend away she had a new addition to her doggie abode in the form of her own personal blue plastic baby pool which I’m sure was a dream come true for a water dog such as herself. Although she doesn’t like when we’re away, she’s well taken care of and enjoys the extra attention. We can’t wait to see what she gets into on her own little staycation.
Sunset Drive-In
I’m particularly excited to announce that this week’s feature films at the Sunset Ellis Drive-In are two of my favorites. It’s well worth getting there early to snag a spot if you enjoy films with great music and a bit of nostalgia. Grease is the word as the first feature begins around 9:15 p.m. with the John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John classic, “Grease.” After you ride off into the clouds with Danny and Sandy, it’s time to cut footloose with Kevin Bacon and Lori Singer for some 80’s fun. Can you believe it’s been 36 years since the second feature, “Footloose” had us dancing in the streets? As always, social distancing applies and the drive-in operates on a cash only basis at this time. Bring your snacks and a car load of your friends for great fun at Shinnston’s own Drive in!
Raise the Roof
The gofundme.com page is still stuck at $2,205 to help neighbor Devin Spears and her boys with their roofing issues. As reported last week, a tree came through their home a few Friday nights ago which caused extensive damage. In the absence of insurance there’s quite the need for assistance in the form of fundraising to help them get a new roof by winter time. You can go to the site and search for the “Raise the Roof” fundraiser benefiting Devin Spears. Contributions are appreciated.
Losses
Although not a local loss, West Virginia certainly did lose a great son of the Mountain State recently in a soldier you might remember named Dave Evans. A Cabin Creek native (around Kanawha County) he enlisted at age 17 in the U.S. Marine Corps during Vietnam where he was injured in an ambush that claimed both legs. Returning home he worked hard for the state’s anti-war movement and spent much of the rest of his life fitting innocent victims of war, particularly children, with prosthetics. If you’re an avid fan of West Virginia Public Broadcasting you might recall his interview in the documentary “Vietnam: West Virginians Remember” which can be viewed on their website.
Pet Salon Opening on Railroad Street
We sure are excited to add another new business in town, especially on our little corner. Puppy Sudz Pet Salon is taking appointments at their location at 1100 Railroad St. (beside the walking bridge and Catholic Church). You can contact them at 304-266-4393 or email at puppymail1256@yahoo.com. A great addition to our community with another place of care for pets without traveling to Fairmont or surrounding counties. We wish them great success.
Anniversaries
A favorite Farmington couple of mine is celebrating their 40th anniversary. Hard to believe a couple of young kids up in Plum Run have been married that long. Very happy wishes to Jack and Tonya Daft who were married in what is now their front yard back four decades ago. Wow!
Yesteryear
Let’s take it back to July 1958 this week. Here are some fun facts I found recently on social media about the state of W.Va. In 1958, the average income was $4,650 a year, homes cost around $12,000 and a brand new car a cool $2,000. You could see a movie at the theater for $1 per ticket and it only took 24-cents a gallon to fill up your hot rod to get you there. In those days, all potato chips came in one flavor and that was plain. Oil was for lubricating and fat was for cooking. Cubed sugar was regarded as posh and chicken didn’t have “fingers.” Sugar enjoyed good press in those days and was almost regarded as white gold.
Prunes were medicinal and pineapples came in chunks in a tin. If you’d seen a real one it was only in pictures or a postcard from someone who had been to Hawaii. Water came out of the tap and if someone had suggested bottling it and charging more than gasoline for it, they would’ve been called crazy. Locally there wasn’t much news, however a few good men were pictured in an article about their service overseas. Did you know there were over 35 West Virginians on the U.S.S. Ranger aircraft carrier? Included in that group were Marion County boys, Burl G. Smith, Michael G. Dell and Robert J. Clemm.
Although all men could not be rounded up for a photo, 17 of the men gathered to be photographed in a picture featured in our sister newspaper, the Beckley Post-Herald. Wilford R. “Squibb” Wilson was traveling the state via camping trailer as he campaigned for a position in the U.S. Senate. His entourage included Steve Steele, driver and one of Fairmont’s star athletes and his family, Mrs. Wilson and their children Judy “Ju-ju” age 10 and Mykie, age 13. (With two kids those exact ages, I’m sure that camper was something else!)
Heat Exhaustion v. Heat Stroke
Temperatures are supposed to cool down in the coming days but the threat of illness due to heat is something we should be cautious about throughout the summer months. Heat exhaustion symptoms include faint or dizzy feeling, excessive sweating, cool, pale, clammy skin, nausea or vomiting, rapid, weak pulse, muscle cramps. If you feel these symptoms move to a cooler, air conditioned place or take a cool shower and use cold compresses. Drink plenty of water. Heat stroke symptoms include throbbing headache, no sweating, body temperature above 103 degrees with red, hot, dry skin, nausea or vomiting, rapid, strong pulse and may lose consciousness. Immediately call 911 and try to cool the person down while you wait for help to arrive.
Baseball
Major League Baseball is starting up! I consider it a “birthweek present” for me. Games will begin on July 23, however our Pittsburgh Pirates will be opening the season on the 24th. Let’s hope a shortened season means a winning season for my Buccos. Let’s raise that Jolly Roger!
Birthdays
A big Happy Birthday if you see him on July 21st to Rudy Banick. If you see him sitting in the gazebo of an evening, give him a little beep and a wave on your way through town. Also celebrating are Amanda Gerrard, Beverly Miller, John Billie, Shane Livingston, Lori Meyer, Betty Earl and Beth Cook.
Helping Neighbors
If you’re in need of some COVID-19 cautionary ware, Amanda Gerrard and her kids have been tie-dying some beautiful homemade masks. You can contact her to purchase the masks and other items she’s been crafting during this time. Frances Furbee from Panther Lick Run has been graciously putting out eggs for those in need. (donations are appreciated if you can) Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m.-Noon on a first come, first served basis you can pick up a dozen farm fresh eggs in the cooler by her gate. Please be courteous and don’t open the gate as she had some furry friends she’d rather not get out.
