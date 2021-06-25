Good Friday, Farmers.
Medical technology is a wonder. I had the pleasure of undergoing my first MRI this week. When you think about the common ways (that are not so common nowadays) our ancestors perished, it makes you glad we’ve come up with treatments and diagnostic tools in the last 100 years.
Consumption, typhoid, tuberculosis, scarlet fever, simple fractures and such, what a difference it would’ve made if they’d had the equipment and medicines to prolong lives. We can all agree that most of the technological advances today have made us “soft” in comparison to the lives of those before us. I don’t think I could get up with the chickens and put on three petticoats in the heat of summer to tend to a brood of children, a farm, and as much as I could get to before the sun sets. Could you?
However soft technology has made us, it’s given us the longevity to make it further than our 40’s (thankfully, as my 39th birthday approaches) and with better quality of life. If you want a real dose of reality, go take a stroll at the cemetery and do some math on the old headstones. (For those of you keeping up, I do, in fact, have a torn anterior tibiofibular ligament, which is one of those handy rubber band things that keep your foot bones in place. No word yet on how torn, but I’ll keep you updated. Next time I fall down the steps on St. Patrick’s Day, I’d better be celebrating and not just letting the pups out to potty. Geesh!)
Proud day
Keep your fingers and your toes crossed! Our boys on the Huskies baseball team are in Charleston and ready to take on the Independence Patriots. Win or lose, these fine young men have made the Husky family proud. Let’s cheer them on and wish them luck!
Officer receives highest honor
Congratulations to Conservation Officer Gary L. Wade, whose friends and family came to our Farmington DNR office last week to celebrate a man whose heroics in 1959 were above and beyond the call of duty. Officer Wade was shot while investigating illegal hunting activity those 60 plus years ago, sustaining wounds to the stomach and face. In honor of his bravery, he was awarded the purple heart. This makes him only one of two recipients awarded within the WVDNR. What a great champion for conservation and an example to us all.
Independence plans
Last week, I included the lineup for Fairview’s condensed 4th of July Celebration. This week I’m happy to let y’all know that the The Town of Monongah wants to invite all their friends and neighbors to their celebration. While Fairview’s festivities will be held on Saturday, Monongah will celebrate on the true observance date, next Sunday. So that’s twice the celebration! They’ll be offering free barbecue, a dunking booth, cornhole, and other games from 4-7 p.m. and a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m. If you can’t find a way to show your patriotism on our end of the county, you’re crazy!
Around town
A star is born! The first single by our own Franchesca Aloi, entitled “Saved,” has been released on Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, and Amazon Music. There is a clip of it on franchescaaloi.hearnow.com. Miss Aloi wrote the song herself and hopes that everyone has a chance to listen and share it with their friends.
Newlyweds Amber and John Spencer let the cat out of the bag this Father’s Day. Congratulations to the happy couple and their daughter, Sophie on the impending arrival of a new baby this January. I bet Glenda and Greg Hayhurst are busting at the seams with happiness as they’ll be first time grandparents.
Best wishes to Ms. Lila, the cook at Fairview Elementary, who also retired this school year. Thanks so much to her for years of service to the community’s children. If you’re over in the Fairview area, stop by their Post Office and see all the wonderful pictures submitted to the coloring contest. Among them is artwork by Ella Gerrard, daughter of Richard and Amanda (Devault) Gerrard. She won 1st place in the 3rd grade contest.
WVU Hall of Fame to induct Husky
WVU is inducting a North Marion Husky alumni and current teacher/coach into their Hall of Fame this year. Best of all, she’s got Farmington ties! Congratulations to Mrs. Keri (Bland) Richardson, who will be inducted at the Oct. 30 WVU vs. Iowa State home game. Keri was a star on the cross country and track teams from Fairview Middle to North Marion and onto WVU. She’s now a coach at North Marion for both cross country and track, proving that you can still be a hometown girl even with all the success abroad. She also teaches math at North Marion and lives with her husband Ben Richardson and their son Lane in the area that she’s always called home.
Sympathies
Very deepest sympathies to the families of Ronnie Gump and Pooch Hoffman. Keep them in your thoughts as they mourn their loss.
Yesteryear
Fats for Victory! That’s what an ad read in 1943 when we faced a “Meat Ration.” We can all agree that the price of groceries, especially meats like bacon, beef and such have gone up. Think of how you’d survive if you shopped with ration cards dictating your grocery list. Coffee, meats, cheese, fats, canned fish, milk, and other processed foods could not be bought unless you had enough ration stamps to receive them. While certain foods were rationed for a short time, other goods like sugar, for example, were rationed until 1947. (What a sacrifice!)
Ever the type to preserve through any obstacle, Americans got crafty with their diet. Foods were cooked with substituted items, ration stamps were traded between families for needed items, victory gardens were planted to make up the deficiencies, and so forth. I think the biggest thing I learned about rations was how you could turn in your used fats and grease to a “meat dealer” for trade. Fats were used to make glycerine, glycerine makes gunpowder and medicinals for fighting men. So that jar of fat that your grandma used to keep by the stove was worth a fortune! Golly! Speaking of ads, a vintage print for the Monongah Glass Factory popped up on the Monongah Facebook page the other day. I’ve been doing a little digging but the week has been busy. I thought maybe some of you might have interesting info about this glass or maybe other defunct factories that used to be in our area.
Birthdays
Happy Birthday to Zach Gouzd, Jason Martin, Tim Boore, Chelsea Rice Kennedy, Terri Gamble Anderson, Jesse Galford, Gabby Fleeman, William Napalo, John Gregory Garrison, Joseph Latocha, Marlene Lucas, Derek Meluzio, and Dennis Martin. Special Birthday wishes to Frank Witt who turns 65 today and to my sister Samantha (Or as the kids at Barrackville Middle call her, Mrs. Halpenny) who turns 34 next Thursday, July 1.
Little Huskies fundraiser
The North Marion Little Huskies (formerly the Idamay Black Diamonds) are having their first fundraiser of the 2021 season. This online raffle will be sold for $10 a chance (only 300 total sold). The prize includes a 12’x33 pool with cover, 4 towels, 2 pairs of goggles, 2 large floats, 2 puddle jumper floaties, 2 pairs of beach socks, a pool skimmer, a pool thermometer, a chlorine floater, a zero gravity chair and sunscreen. You can get your name into the drawing by purchasing tickets online at https://checkout.square.site/buy/RQ6EIAU2WAW2ICA5CEDUCF6K
MCPARC Playground Program
The MCPARC Playground Program is coming back to Farmington, with some operation adjustments, just in time for the start of summer vacation. Multiple playgrounds and community centers throughout the county are participating, and starting July 5, ours will be one of them. The four week program provides free lunch, activities, field trips and much more for those children ages 6-12. They also encourage teenagers to volunteer as junior counselors for the duration of the program. No registration is required, simply stop by the sites on opening day from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Operation will run from July 5- 31 and anyone with questions should contact the MCPARC office directly at 304-363-7037.
Final thoughts
“New books are sold and swiftly bought, while food goes up beyond our means. We’ve superabundant food for thought, but insufficient pork and beans.” How’s that ditty for ya? I’ll be at my desk this week Monday-Thursday, taking a day off for the holiday to spend it with the “Special K’s,” Kyan and Kasey. You can still reach me via email at scummons@timeswv.com, on social media, and by phone at 304-367-2527 here at my desk. As always, you’re welcome to pop in the office or mail things to P.O. Box 2530, Fairmont, WV 26555. Everyone have a good week, looks like we’re in the clear until Wednesday and things are set to get wet again. In the words of Tabitha Brown, “you have yourself the most amazing day, but even if you can’t, don’t you dare go messing it up for anyone else. Ya hear?”
