One of my favorite writers is Richard Rohr, a Franciscan friar, who offers daily thought-provoking devotions on the internet.
A few months ago his devotion introduced the idea of liminal spaces. A liminal space is the time when one goes from one stage of life into another, it’s the betwixt and between times in our lives.
We all remember the feelings of uncertainty and fear, excitement and anticipation when we went from high school graduation to college or a job, from singleness to couple-hood, or from having a job to unemployment or retirement. The most crucial liminal space of life occurs when we anticipate our impending death.
Sometimes we want to avoid liminal spaces because of the uncertainty and challenge, but we must journey through them, not skirt around them. Liminal spaces always present new ways of existing, often with new ways of thinking.
Our former ways are often challenged and changed. This space of time can feel out of control and uncertain, and they often are, but new life is often birthed during these times. Right now we’re going through an immense collective liminal space — the entire world, due to COVID 19, is going from one way of existing into a new way. Things we thought we knew and could count on are no longer certain.
In the beginning I liked some of what I saw — people helping one another and the entire world looking for solutions to the pandemic, but now I wonder. We seem to creep back into our old ways.
Instead of allowing the challenges to sharpen our character, it seems to be steering us in the opposite way. We went from helping to blaming and from concern for the welfare of others to protecting our own territory. Liminal space should be a teachable time because we are vulnerable and humble. But in order to learn, we must be willing to sit and “be.”
“Being” is taking the time to simply accept what is happening, sit with the state of life and attempt to look at the world around us. When we’re willing to really see what is around us, without complaining and blaming, we can learn something new and maybe something essential. We can see or understand each other in a deeper sense, gaining a broader perspective of ourselves and others.
When we are willing to “be,” to simply sit, we might hear our own inner voice or the voice of God. When we are willing to “be,” to simply sit, we creatively change our own lives and as we change our own lives we have the possibility to change the world.
