Happy Friday, Farmers and Friends.
I took on the task of re-organizing my kitchen cabinets this week. Is there a more exhausting chore? Even after purging mismatched plastic ware, rotating canned goods, and tossing out pots and pans that have seen better days, I still feel like there’s room for improvement.
With our ongoing home improvement projects I’m realizing it’s the little things that end up becoming bigger things (and bigger messes). Most of the work we want to do I’d like to learn to do myself, call it a couples project, but after watching several “how to videos” on doing your own tile work the husband is not convinced. Our new favorite show is “HomeTown” on HGTV (catch it on Sundays, they usually show a few episodes before the new one premiers at 9 p.m.). Mostly we like to see them give life to old homes. The premise is a couple who rehabs houses in their hometown for new couples.
It’s a great idea and one that would be perfect for a town like ours with a lot of history but needs a little help in certain neighborhoods. While our house is not old by any means, it’s given us a lot of ideas on how to invest in our home by keeping it fresh and alive. After all, houses are just buildings but homes get into your soul. That’s worth investing in.
Gardening
I picked up my copy of the 2021 Garden Calendar “The Science of Gardening” STEM Edition from the WVU Extension Service while at the Marion County Public Library last Friday. It’s got some good tips inside it, lots of information, and it’s put me in the mood for spring. You know I love my DNR calendar above all else, but this one is in the running. According to its entries for this week, the gardening calendar says it’s time to order herb seeds, fruit trees, and blackberry and raspberry plants. As cold as it’s been the last few days, it’s hard to believe we need to make preparations for spring so soon, but we are on the cusp of February. Even my rhododendron is showing signs of new growth and impending buds. Did you know it’s been 118 years since the West Virginia Legislature adopted a joint resolution declaring the rhododendron as our state flower. This took place in January of 1903.
Birthdays
Happy Birthday wishes go out to Jamie Layton, Amber Shearer, Jamie Hall, Joey Garcia, Nikki Toothman, Keri Richardson, Michelle Clevenger, Nathan Terry, Sabrina Fowler, Marsha Cunningham, Jill Toothman Savoy, Blair Earl, Josie Aker, Diane Strosnider, and Jason Daft. Back on Jan. 27, 1921, a little girl named Donna Belle Mullenger was born on a farm in Iowa. That little girl would grow up to become award winning actress Donna Reed. Originally billed as Donna Adams in 1941, her name was changed by MGM Studios to Reed due to anti-German sentiments at the time. She passed away in 1986 of pancreatic cancer, but would’ve celebrated her 100th birthday this past week.
Hints from Heloise
Just to see if they hold up in today’s world. An interesting tip in a Feb 1969 column offered advice on standing items such as plates and other delicate but hard to stead things on a shelf that has no groove to hold it up. Simply take a popsicle stick and tape, glue or thumbtack it to the shelf and you should have no problems with it standing easily and safely. “One could varnish or paint the stick to make it look nicer on the shelf.” The tip was signed “Helpful Teenager.” Had I asked my own teenager, I’m sure Mr. Kyan would build me a stand out of legos with quite the engineering.
Yesteryear
There was quite the rebel rousing in our area during the month of February in yesteryears. A citizens committee in Farmington protested the road commission’s plans to build a one-lane bridge across Buffalo Creek in February 1952. The group told the Marion County court that only a two-lane span would meet the town’s needs. The bridge would replace a 70 year old span that had been under a five ton weight limit, closing it to bus and truck traffic. The bridge has been the only entrance to Farmington since U.S. Route 250 was relocated some years ago. If old 250 and a one lane bridge were the only ways in and out of Farmington, the landscape of our town would be a whole mess today!
February 1964 had area miners up in arms. More than 3,000 coal miners took the advice of UMWA President Tony Boyle and ended a wildcat strike which had stopped coal production in our area. The strike was in sympathy with a dispute at the Grant Town mine over the discharge of two long time miners who failed a physical examination. The 300 men employed at the Grant Town mine were still holding out and refusing to return despite pleas from President Boyle. The strike spread in a matter of two days across northern WV and caused an additional 10 men at the mine to be discharged for causing and provoking a wildcat strike.
Production resumed at stopped mines including Arkwright and Osage in Monongalia Co., Pursglove No. 13 and its Humphrey preparation plant; the Jordan No. 93, Loveridge, Farmington, and Williams mines, Barrackville, Idamay and the O’Donnel mine of the Rochester & Pittsburgh Coal Co. and Rachel mine. This happened a mere 57 years ago, some of you probably remember these events and what mine stoppage does to the people in a community. I think it’s pretty cool that these miners stood up for one another even with the risk of being out of a job. It just goes to show that above ground or below, they looked out for one another.
Little League sign ups
Signups for the upcoming 2021 Little League season will be held at the Farmington Community building. This will be a drive up event where you will remain in your cars and paperwork and information will be brought to you. The first sign up date is Sunday, Feb. 7 from 3-5 p.m., followed by Saturday, Feb. 13 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m., and Wednesday, Feb. 17 from 6-7:30 p.m. If possible, please print out the required forms beforehand and make copies of your driver's license, 2 proofs of residency, birth certificate for the child playing, and insurance. If you would like to email the forms, you may send them to Farmingtonbaseball@yahoo.com. You can also use PayPal to pay the registration fee using the same email address. Fees are $50 if your child needs a shirt, $35 for no shirt. Paperwork for sign ups can be found at littleleague.org.
You will need the registration form, medical release, volunteer application, sport parent code of conduct and the school enrollment form. Other communities hosting sign ups are Fairmont (now until Feb. 14), Rivesville (now until Feb. 20), and Monongah on Jan. 30 from 2-4 p.m. Fairview/Grant Town Athletic Association will hold its sign ups for baseball and softball on Feb. 7 and Feb. 21. Signups will be from 3-5 p.m. at the Fairview Fire Department. Children who are 4 years old as of Aug. 31, 2021 are eligible to play. For girls interested in softball, you must be 9 as of Jan. 1, 2021 through the age of 12. Junior League ( 60/90 ft. bases) is available for players ages 12 to 14.
Fairmont Board of Realtors scholarship
A good job to the Education Committee of the Fairmont Board of Realtors who announced plans for the launch of the FBOR Paul Yoho Scholarships. Approved last year, the three new scholarships provide a $500 award to a graduating senior from each Marion County High School: Fairmont Senior, East Fairmont and North Marion. Unlike the existing FBOR scholarship, recipients of the Paul Yoho Scholarships do not have to be a direct relation to a FBOR agent and the money can be used towards technical or trade schools, in addition to 2 and 4 year college programs. Paul Yoho is the 2020 recipient of the FBOR Heritage Award and was an educator in our area for a number of years. He did so much for music, inspiring generation after generation of musicians through teaching and as the director of many high school programs including as the first director of the North Marion Husky Marching Band which he continued to advise and inspire for many years after. Wonderful news for students in our area and a very fitting tribute to a lovely man. Congratulations Mr. Yoho, one of the most memorable teachers I ever had!
Diner delight
A local couple took the leap and finalized the purchase of the Fairview Diner this week. Congrats to the Clevenger family who are officially owners of the Fairview Diner. An official grand opening date has not been announced but they are hoping it’ll be sometime mid-March to the end of March. Plans are to have the restaurant include a bakery which will all be run by Mrs. Clevenger (who was mentioned in our birthday wishes this week. Her husband really out did himself on the present this year!) and if you haven’t had the pleasure of tasting some of Michelle’s desserts, you need to treat yourself when they open. Good luck to them and we can’t wait to see the great things coming out of their kitchen.
Baker’s Nook
Martha at the Baker’s Nook is still taking orders while the bakery is closed to the public. From what I hear she’s been quite busy but is always happy to bake something great for the people of Marion County. You can contact her with your special orders for events, parties, and also ask her about her catering! The email is bakersnookwv@gmail.com, or phone 304-825-9808. She did a wonderful job for us back in November when Miss Kasey turned 11 so I can personally say I highly recommend you let her take care of you. We hope to see them back up and running day to day. If you’re like me, you miss those fresh pepperoni rolls and delectable baked goods.
Winter Farmer’s Market
Morgantown is having their last January winter market tomorrow, Jan. 30. It’s a drive-thru and walk-thru market being held at Mylan Park Extension Event Center from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. You can pre-order items for pick up by going to their website https://www.morgantownfarmersmarket.org/ and selecting items from their many vendors including farms, artisans, greenhouses, etc. There will be a limit of 40 customers in-person at the market but even if there is a line it’s well worth the wait. Social distancing is to be observed and masks worn. The drive-thru option is wonderful for patrons not wanting to leave their vehicles as they can still get great meats, produce and other wares without compromising safety. If you have any questions, you may email: mfmgamanager@gmail.com. This is one of mine and Kasey’s favorite markets. We’ve been patronizing the market all year long and it’s been wonderful. It’s one of her favorite things to do on a Saturday morning, aside from getting a few extra winks. Check out some of the great salves, soaps, and special items like buffalo meat, soup bones, ramp flakes, honey, jams, and fresh seasonal produce grown locally. I’ve already pre-ordered a jar of apple butter that’s been calling my name all week.
February
Did you know that amethyst is the birthstone of those born in the month of February? The amethyst is a violet or purple stone made of a variety of quartz. It represents noble, elegant, luxury, and also quiet, solemn, and power. It’s traditionally a symbol of honesty, kindness, good luck and calm but spiritually is a stone of protection and purification. Many believe it cleanses one’s energy field of negativity including outside influences and attachment while creating a resonant shield of light around the body which acts as a barrier against unhealthy environments, stress, low energies and psychic attack. It’s popular in jewelry both as a precious and semi-precious stone, but also in geode or raw form in pendants, bracelets, rings, etc. Babies born from now until the 18th of February are born under the 11th zodiac sign, Aquarius which is the water bearer.
Don’t forget
Tuesday is Groundhog Day. I hope Mr. Groundhog is a glasses wearer like myself. We need those spectacles to fog up the minute he dons his mask so he won’t see his shadow. I’d like an early spring! Here’s a joke for you: Why is coronavirus like Groundhog Day? If you stick your head outside and encounter another person, you get 6 more weeks of quarantine. What did the French groundhog see when he woke up? His château.
To submit ideas, birthdays, or get information from the column please contact me at scummons@timeswv.com, or you can call my desk phone at 304-367-2527. The mail has been awfully slow so I really recommend those as the best way to reach me until our offices open to the public again. Stay safe, Farmers and have a wonderful weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.