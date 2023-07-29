There are those situations in our lives when most of us have felt fragmented, broken beyond repair. When hopelessness seems to set in and we wonder if we will ever be whole again.
These feelings can be brought on by fear, addiction, sickness, death of a loved one, tragedy, disaster or a broken relationship to name a few of life’s challenging experiences.
In these times our willingness to trust and our sense of direction can be shaken to the core, we can even descend into serious depression. It is times like these that we must turn to prayer without ceasing. The sacred scripture has much to offer us in all times, but especially when we are suffering such a sense of loss and fragmentation.
One such example is the familiar story (John 6:1-15) of Jesus feeding the five thousand who have followed him to an out of the way place seeking guidance and healing for their broken lives.
In the story Jesus challenges Philip, one of the twelve, by asking simply “Where can we buy enough food for them to eat?” On the surface this is a ridiculous question since it is impossible for Philip and the other disciples to obtain such a quantity of food.
After Philip informs him of this, Jesus is introduced to a boy in the crowd who has a mere five loaves and two fish, which is totally inadequate for the task. But Jesus instructs Philip and the other disciples to invite the people to relax on the cool grass of the mountainside.
Then he gives thanks to the Father for the food provided and has his disciples to distribute the meager food. Much to the amazement of all the people, once the food is blessed it increases to the point that all are fed with no one going hungry. This would seem to be the end of the story, a great miracle to be sure. However, it is not the end.
Jesus then instructs the disciples to, “Gather the fragments left over, so that nothing will be wasted.”
Herein lies the real story, not simply that God is able to feed a large crowd of people by transforming a small amount of material food into a bountiful amount, but that what is leftover is greater than what originally existed and that nothing is to be wasted.
To feed the people is a great thing, but to inspire the people to find meaning and purpose for their own brokenness is the message Jesus is conveying. Later on in the same chapter Jesus presents the image of himself as the Living Bread.
Thus those of us who may feel at times like “crumbs” or fragments of a human being, we can find our wholeness as living fragments of the Living Bread. In a very real sense we are created to be broken and shared as a thanksgiving sacrifice. Our imperfections and brokenness can be an avenue and not an impediment to discovering wholeness. To this end ask a recovering alcoholic or addict who has found sobriety and who is helping others to find their sobriety.
In this we come to know that our fragmentation is not intended to be wasted but integrated into the whole of God’s grace-filled life. As such we are called to live into a mystery that holds power for our lives as we move beyond a life chained to appearances and expectations. By the grace of God we can be sacred leftovers and we will never be wasted.
