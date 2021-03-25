Hello Barrackville!
Spring Cleaning! Stop, it is still too early!
No, unfortunately, not for house cleaning, but for the flower beds. Wait until the soil is dryer and doesn’t compact into a ball when you squeeze a handful. If you missed getting a Garden Calendar from the WVU Extension Office you can still go online and print the pages. Visit https://extension.wvu.edu and hover over the “Lawn, Gardening & Pests” tab, which will show the first selection as the Garden Calendar. You can download the pdf to your computer or print the selected page with planting information.
This week we should be planting asparagus, potatoes and radishes outdoor and seeding spinach indoors. I am planning on starting some old heirloom, roasting pepper seeds I found. They were given to me by an elderly gentleman and they got lost in the move, so I am hoping one or two are still viable.
Easter Bunny in Barrackville!
The Easter Bunny will be handing out a book and little sweets to Barrackville Kids in a drive-by fashion on Saturday, April 3, beginning at 10 a.m. The bunny will be found at the pavilion at the Barrackville United Methodist Church. Bring the kids by and say “Hi!” The event is sponsored by the Barrackville Lions Club.
Barrackville Town Council Meeting
The next meeting of the town council will be Tuesday, April 6, at 7 p.m. This meeting is open to the public and all who are interested should attend.
Town of Barrackville Clean-up Day — one day only
The clean-up day will be Saturday, March 27, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., or until the dumpsters are filled.
The service is for the residences within the town limits of Barrackville only! Proof of residency is required and will be enforced. NO BUSINESSES- ONLY RESIDENTS OF BARRACKVILLE!
Construction dumpsters will be available for the disposal of unwanted junk at the former number seven mine property.
We WILL NOT accept hazardous household chemicals, oil, oil base paint, batteries, pesticides, computers, televisions, tires, fertilizers or air conditioners.
As always, recyclables such as paper, plastic, steel and aluminum cans should be taken to the recycling drop off behind the Barrackville post office. Councilman Josh Southern offered to accept a limited supply of tires and other appliances he will take for disposal. A list of items may be obtained from the town hall.
If you have any questions please contact us. Office hours are Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 304-366-9372.
Do you want to be the change?
Join the Barrackville Lions Club, whose mission is to empower volunteers to serve their communities, meet humanitarian needs, encourage peace, and promote international understanding through Lions Clubs. The vision is to be the global leader in community and humanitarian service. Become a part of this 100-year tradition and be the change you want to see. Contact Pat Whitescarver at 304-366-5558 to join or for more information.
Last Chance PTO Sarris Candy Sale
Time is running out to purchase Easter candy from one of the kids at the Barrackville School. We are happy to announce a Sarris Chocolate’s fundraiser just in time for Easter! We are having students sell to their families and friends completely online. All they need is the link and the schools group ID #
Link : http://www.sarriscandiesfundraising.com
Group ID : 10-1088
Once on the Sarris page, just click “online ordering” and pick your product and a box will automatically pop up prompting you to enter your group ID # and seller’s name. We are asking the students to have their friends and family put in the child’s school grade and teacher’s name under “seller’s name”. The class with the most sales will win a prize! Order dates begin NOW and close March 29. YOU pick the ship date.
All proceeds go to the Barrackville PTO. This is a contact-free event. No orders are to be shipped to the school, and students are encouraged to not deliver orders but to have buyers ship directly to their homes
Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com or by phone 304-376-1759 before 8 p.m. each Tuesday
