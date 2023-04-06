Treats during the holidays are always special. But why do we wait for Easter to have cream puffs or pickled eggs?
My late husband, Will, absolutely loved cream puffs. I think the first time I made them for him it confirmed his hunch that he had made the right decision in asking me to marry him! Easter and the resurrection of the Lord was his favorite holiday and I always made him a batch (or two). I am attaching the recipe in case anyone would like to try them. I pray you all have a blessed Easter holiday! And don’t wait to treat that special someone in your life, make the cream puffs!
Thank You, Barrackville
The family of Isabella Brooks (formerly a student at Barrackville Elementary School) of Hillsboro, Ohio and formerly of Katy would like to express our most sincere Thank You to all the organizations and citizens of Barrackville who have helped our family monetarily and most of all with the outpouring of love and prayers during her 3-month battle with a brain tumor. Special thanks to The Barrackville Little League, The Dairy Kone in Monongah whose owners reside in Barrackville and all the community churches for all of your support. This is what makes Barrackville a special community and a place which will always be home in our hearts! We love you and thank you.
Town Council
The Barrackville town council meeting was held Tuesday with an agenda that was handled swiftly. Minutes and treasurer’s report were approved. The scholarship committee needs two more members. The committee awards a North Marion Barrackville student with a $1,000 scholarship. Police: Chief Wilson reported that Officer Suez has received his protective vest and firearms are ordered and delivery is in approximately 90 days. Fire department: In February the department handled 26 calls, multiple escorts for North Marion teams, received a 75/25 Department of Forestry grant to purchase rescue tools, truck maintenance still underway, Fire Marshall Inspection passed, getting quotes on painting in day room. Maintenance had no report but was noted by Mayor Southern that gravel patching is proceeding. Sewer Board: met and a bid was selected on the forced main project, phase 4 is still in the preliminary stages, council will begin a maintenance program on pumps with preventative maintenance that may forestall some of the expensive repairs to the systems. Planning Commission did not have a quorum for the last meeting; they meet the first Monday of each month. Council made the motion to approve the second reading of Ordinance 94, dealing with contractor’s license and fee and Ordinance 96, the sewer rate increase. Pump Maintenance: the town has 9 pumps ranging in age from the 1980’s a plan to pull the pumps and do annual maintenance checks and change oil and whatever else is deemed necessary will begin with a cost of $40,000 and after the initial investment a yearly cost will be $1,000 to maintain. Temporary summer workers are being sought to assist in the general town work applicants must be 18 years or older, apply at the town hall. Emergency Management Plan was sent to all council members and will be reviewed at the next meeting. After review and approval, it will be sent to the attorney for review. Beautification committee: councilmember Cari Casuccio requested, and council approved $4,000 annually to begin the town beautification efforts, a committee will be formed and items such as painting, Christmas lights, and banners will be purchased. The town budget has been approved and the laying of the levy will take place on April 18 at 7 p.m., this will be the only item on the meeting agenda. Public Comments: Pat Whitescarver, Lions Club treasurer, thanked council for replacing ceiling tiles but questioned a lock box placed on the community hall heating and cooling system, Mayor Southern explained it was to regulate the heating system to avoid condensation. Ms. Whitescarver noted that it is difficult to anticipate the change in seasonal weather for the renters using the hall and that the trucks parked in the back of the building hinder use for the renters, arrangements to notify the town secretary of renter schedule so trucks may be moved and to give her a key for the unit was proposed. Donna Hall questioned if previous grant money for the sidewalks had been expended as she would like to apply for another grant from the same entity. This will be researched. Questioned was if all the town council members were bonded and they are through the insurance coverage. She also asked if the embezzled funds from the town have been recovered, the answer was affirmative. As a former mayor Ms. Hall suggested researching if treatment plant would be feasible for the town, this matter will be researched, and Ms. Hall was invited to attend the next sewer board meeting to discuss the matter. Carolyn Smith asked someone to address a very large pothole on Chestnut Street, town council will send maintenance to assess. Renee Smith requested clarification on letter sent about water increase. Mayor Southern stated that letter was sent in compliance with the WV Public Service Commission notification on rate increases. This is not a new increase, but the incremental increase began in January. Meeting adjourned at 8:05 p.m.. These are notes on the meeting and in no way official minutes.
Easter Egg Hunt
Barrackville Lions Club will sponsor their annual Easter Egg hunt on Saturday, April 8 at 10 a.m.
Bring the kids to the Church of Christ upper parking lot to register for the hunt. They will use the lots at the school and Barrackville United Methodist Church to divide age groups for the hunt. Register and be directed to the appropriate age group. For more information contact Pat Whitescarver at 304-366-5558.
Barrackville UMC Easter Services
Prayer stations about the “Way to the Cross” will be offered at Barrackville United Methodist Church. Move through rooms of the church and over a dozen stations to recount the last day in the life of Jesus. The stations are self-paced. Sunday, April 1 from 2-4 p.m., and Thursday, April 6 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 6-7 p.m. Follow the signs to enter at the side door by the parking lot exit to begin your journey. Everyone is welcome to make this journey. The prayer stations are appropriate for all ages. There are three steps between a few of the stations, but accommodations will be made for those needing to avoid steps.
Good Friday Services will be at Barrackville United Methodist Church on Friday, April 7 at 7 p.m.
Sunrise Service and a breakfast following will be held at Monumental United Methodist Church at 7:30 p.m.
Easter Celebration Worship Services will be held at Monumental United Methodist Church at 9:30 a.m. and Barrackville United Methodist Church at 11 a.m. In the immediate Barrackville area, you can listen to the 11 a.m. service on 95.1FM.
Breakfast with the Easter Bunny!
Get an early start on the day with breakfast! Join the Barrackville PTO April 8 before the Easter Egg Hunt at 8:30-9:30 a.m. for Breakfast with the Bunny at the Barrackville United Methodist Church. The Easter Bunny will make an appearance for pictures and there also will be some Easter Basket Raffles! $2 a person for bagels, muffins, donuts, juice, coffee, water. All proceeds will go toward the end of the year activities.
Local Performers
The Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival is inviting local musical groups or talented performers to contact the committee if they are interested in performing during the festival June 17. If interested email Barrackville2019@gmail.com.
Barrackville Church of Christ
“Bee” our guest for our annual Ladies’ Day! Saturday, April 15 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. This year our theme is: “Out of the Strong Came Something Sweet.” Our guest speaker is Deirdra Miller from Purcellville Church of Christ in Purcellville, Virginia. We hope to see you there! Please RSVP: barrackvillechurch.com/ladies.
Fairview news
The Fairview Municipal election is June 13. Deadline for write in candidates to file April 25 at 3 p.m. If any candidates are interested in running, they will need to file an application and they can call Heather Tuttle at the Fairview Townhall @304-449-1642
Will’s Cream Puffs
1 cup water ½ cup butter
1 cup sifted flour
4 eggs
Preheat oven 425 degrees. Heat water and butter to a rolling boil in saucepan. Stir in flour all at once
Stir vigorously over low heat until mixture leaves pan and forms into a ball (about 1 minute). Remove from heat. Beat eggs in thoroughly, one at a time. Beat mixture until smooth and velvety. Drop from spoon 3 inches apart onto ungreased baking sheet. Bake until puffed, golden brown and dry. Bake at 425 degrees for 10 minutes and reduce heat to 350 bake for 20 minutes. Crack oven door and turn off oven/ allow to cool down 10 minutes and poke one hole with toothpick or skewer to release steam and remove from oven cool completely away from drafts. Cut off tops with sharp knife and fill with desired filling (van or choc pudding or make your own filling). Replace tops and dust with powdered sugar.
Column Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
