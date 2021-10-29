Good Morning!
It’s hard to believe November is almost here. Thanksgiving and Christmas are just around the corner.
Thanks to my daughter, Sheryl, for the fantastic week of vacation, visiting with friends, and attending the NASCAR race. It was a beautiful week, but it’s always great to get home.
This is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and we hope to keep ourselves well and happy.
Happy Birthday
Happy Birthday to my son Billy Joe Holbert. He was 49 yesterday. If his father, Bill, was still alive, he would be as proud of him as I am. He takes good care of our cattle and farm and is a great race car driver, all of which his father loved.
White Hall Elementary
We are proud to announce our 4th grade leadership team for the 2nd nine weeks. Congratulations to Nate Armistead, Emmit Ferguson, Delaney Kraft, and Connor Tacy.
White Hall supported Red Ribbon Week-Drug Free Looks Like Me! by wearing red on Wednesday, Oct. 27.
We also celebrated “Positive Behavior” with a celebration on Oct. 28 and had a PTO Walk A Thon on Oct. 29 to celebrate fall/Halloween.
Oct. 29: PBIS Celebration
Oct. 29: Walk A Thon with PTO
Oct. 29: Halloween Party, Individually wrapped snacks—No parents in building
Nov. 1: Make-up picture day by Lifetouch
Nov. 3:PTO meeting virtually 6:30-Go to the White Hall PTO Facebook page to see the link to join the meeting
Nov. 4: Report cards sent home-sign & return envelope
Nov. 5: Way to Go Wildcats Announced
Nov. 8-12: STEAM bus visits White Hall Elementary
Nov. 11: Holiday
Nov. 12: Last day to purchase a Marion County Toy Shop stocking for $1 (see below for more information)
Nov. 12: Way to Go Wildcats Announced
Nov. 13: Fairmont State basketball game where White Hall Elementary invited as guests
Nov. 19: Way to Go Wildcats announced
Nov. 22-24: Students do not report to school, these are weather days
Nov. 25-26: Break, no school
Nov. 30: Terrific Kids for November announced
Christmas Toy Shop: Support the Marion County Christmas Toy Shop by sending in $1 for your child to color a stocking. This money will be used to support the Marion County children in need for toys at Christmas time. Last day to donate will be November 12.
Beverly CEOS
The Beverly Community Educational Outreach Service, CEOS, will have their monthly meeting at the Old Nixon School (Beverly Clubhouse) on Nixon School Road at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1. The lesson leader will be Patti Connor. The lesson will be “Indoor Herb Gardening.” Visitors are always welcome!
White Hall Blessing Box
Please remember the Blessing Box beside the entrance to the White Hall Municipal Building. The Blessing Box is always unlocked for people to leave non-perishables or other necessities. Those who need an item are welcome to help themselves.
Town Council Meeting
The White Hall Town Council meeting was held in the council chambers at the Municipal Building. Mayor John Michael called the meeting to order at 6 p.m. followed by the Pledge of Allegiance, a prayer, roll call, and approval of the minutes.
The treasurer and financial report was approved.
The Mayor thanked the four bands that performed in the Community Music Event.
Six teams participated in the Cornhole Tournament and winners Jim Haun and Rocky Shaffer who donated their winnings to the Pleasant Valley Volunteer Fire Department.
Halloween will be celebrated in White Hall on Oct. 30 from 6-7:30 p.m.
The White Hall Christmas parade will be Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. Several businesses and organizations have offered to participate.
Chief Geno Guerrieri reported new car would be picked up Oct. 26, and had several calls for shoplifting, and drug busts.
Engineer Report: The mayor reported several messages about a new drainage pipe on Lakeview drain. Contractor will replace drain on Wednesday, weather permitting, also clean drains and ditches when they complete paving on Lakeview and Nichols.
Unfinished Business: The Waste Management Proposal will be placed on the next agenda, camera and key card options will be on the next agenda.
New Business: Salvation Army bell ringing will start Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Anyone who would like to participate can call the Town Coordinator, Cindy Stover at the White Hall Municipal Building.
Contact
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call Claudia at 304-534-2756, if you leave a message, leave your number, or e-mail me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com
My article about White Hall for the Times WV will be in on Friday, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday! Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by
