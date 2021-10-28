Good morning Mannington! It’s wet, gloomy and cooler this morning. We just knew that the cooler weather was coming. Rain wise we do need rain, with the leaves falling there is so much more danger of forest fires and that is something we do not want to see happen.
This weekend is Halloween and I hope that everyone is very careful while driving, watching out for our trick or treaters. Also, make sure costumes for the young folks are safe and they can see and bee seen; we don’t want any of our kids falling out there in the dark. Our little ones get so excited for this event. Then will come the holidays and the busy time of getting everything done. Shopping may be different this year, but I hope you have or will be able to get gifts that you want for the family.
We need to show love for one another, there is so much sorrow now, that maybe just care and thoughtfulness is more important. I hope everyone has a great week. If you are asked to wear a mask when indoors please do so and avoid crowded places, they say it helps keep down illnesses, maybe even colds and flu. Take care of each other this week, remember your neighbor and yourself and stay safe.
Trick or Treat
City Council has set the date and time for Trick or Treating in Mannington, Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m. Those folks who wish to give out treats should turn on a front porch light so that youngsters will know that you are welcoming them for this event. Please think about your child’s costume and ensure they can walk safely and can be seen by motorists. Motorists, please remember that these little folks are not thinking about watching for cars but are just having fun. Your child’s costume needs to be visible, so be sure that there is reflective color some place on the material. Young children need to be with an adult or older children and no one should travel alone. Wait to enjoy your treats until the candy can be checked at home to be sure it is safe. This can be a very fun event, we just don’t want anyone hurt, please think and stay safe.
Shop Small Saturday
It is that time of year when we celebrate small businesses everywhere. These small businesses are very important and we need to think of them and support the folks who operate a business in our area so that we do not have to drive a long way to purchase our gifts. Each year on the last Saturday of November we celebrate “Shop Small Saturday.” Many of our small businesses will have specials that you just might be interested in purchasing. It is also a time to just visit our many businesses in Mannington to see what they have to offer. Even if you checked the stores last year or even six months ago, they will have different merchandise now. You may want to think about doing the shopping for the gift for that special friend, so that you find just the right gift.
Think about saving a little extra money back for just “Shop Small Saturday” and support our businesses in Mannington. Our support helps them continue to support Mannington.
Christmas Parade
Halloween on Saturday, Thanksgiving only a month away, and then it will be time to think of Christmas events and that usually means that a parade brings in the spirit of Christmas. The 2021 Christmas parade in downtown Mannington will be on Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. The committee is looking for floats, cars, trucks, even walking groups to tell the story of businesses in our town. This can also be organizations, churches, even school groups, anyone who would be interested in participating, please let Mannington Main Street know and they will be very glad to put you on the list. Everyone else mark your calendar for this event.
New Year’s Eve
Until the last few days, we have not been thinking about Christmas and New Year’s, the weather has been so warm. Well, Ben Kolb is thinking New Year’s! He and his staff are planning for the 3nd Annual “Great Pepperoni Roll Drop,” yes, in downtown Mannington. The event gets underway at 7 p.m. on New Year’s Day. The committee is asking for vendors, food and drink concessions, street performers, game booths and others, who would like to participate in this event to contact Ben at Nativibes. There will be entertainment and food and drink available all evening. For some fun close to home put this event on your calendar to remember. There will be more details at a later date. Thank you to Ben, his family and staff for planning this event for the community.
Thank You
The Mannington Volunteer Fire Department says ‘thank you’ to all of the folks who took part in the Poker Walk last Saturday. Yes, there was rain but the walk time was dry most of the time. Folks came out and enjoyed the walk, had fun being with friends, the refreshments that were served and an event was held in Mannington for the community. The proceeds benefit the Mannington Volunteer Fire Department. Thank you to the community for all of their support of this group of volunteers.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
