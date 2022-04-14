Today is National Gardening Day! April 14 is a day set aside to encourage gardeners and would-be gardeners to pick up a shovel, plant some seeds, and kick off a beautiful year of homegrown bounty. It’s not too late to seed those tomatoes indoors. That is great news if you are like me and have no idea where said heirloom seeds may be located. Still plenty of time.
Easter Egg Hunt
Barrackville Lions Club will sponsor an Easter Egg hunt on Saturday, April 16 at 10 a.m.
Bring the kids Saturday morning at 10 a.m. to the Church of Christ upper parking lot to register for the Easter egg hunt. They will use the lots at the school and at the Barrackville United Methodist Church to divide age groups for the hunt. Register and be directed to the appropriate age group. For more information contact Pat Whitescarver at 304-366-5558.
Save the Dates
Mannington Main Street Inc. will once again be sponsor a barbecue cook-off. Forks of the Buffalo BBQ Throwdown will be held on May 20-22, 2022, at the Mannington Fair Grounds. Three days of food, fun and entertainment. The family-oriented weekend will consist of barbecue competition, tasting and people’s choice. There are activities planned for the weekend: pageant for babies to age 21, entertainment and kids activities as well as food and craft vendors. Mark the dates on your calendar. Follow us on Facebook. More information will be provided as the event gets closer.
Barrackville 4-H News
Gabe Mileto, is a member of the Barrackville Busy Bisons 4H Club. He will present his 4H project on Thursday, April 14 at Barrackville School. Gabe has been working on this project all year. His is a Self-Determined project based on becoming a pilot for HealthNet Aeromedical Services. Weather permitting, they will be landing a helicopter behind the school for his presentation. We are very thankful to the Barrackville Fire Department for working with us to make a safe landing zone.
PTO Meeting
PTO meeting will be held April 27 at 3:30 p.m. at the school playground, weather permitting. Only a few meetings left for the school year, and we would like to have an end of the year event. But volunteers and helpers are much appreciated.
Thank You, from the Barrackville PTO.
What an awesome week Barrackville Bison Herd. The Book Fair was a smash. We loved seeing all the kids come down and shop. They were all so excited and enthusiastic about the Fair. A huge shout out to Barrackville Church of Christ for letting us have the fair at their location. This would not have been possible without their help. Thank you to all the teachers and staff for bringing kids down all week long and lending a helping hand. Happy reading everyone.
$10 Spaghetti Dinner
Plans are complete for the Spaghetti Dinner, Saturday, April 30 from 11-4 p.m. at the Barrackville Lions Community Building. It will be a drive-thru pick up event. Have a ticket or correct change when you drive past the entrance. Someone will be there to take your ticket and hand you your meal. Easiest lunch ever. This is our biggest fundraiser to support the First Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival. For tickets see Sharon Gump, Cari Casuccio, Pat Whitescarver, Bobbi Mohrman, Sara Carpenter, or Diana Marple at 304-376-1759 or email Barrackville2019@gmail.com
Covered Bridge Festival
Have you heard that we are having a Covered Bridge Festival in Barrackville? June 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. We will have craft vendors, food vendors, Barrackville memorabilia for sale, and free entertainment throughout the day. The Children’s committee is planning a coloring contest for the younger school kids and an essay contest for the older kids. We will have a “Ducky Race down the Buffalo” if you sponsor a duck in the race for $5 the first one across the finish line will be the winner.
Please join us for this exciting first time ever event for our town. We hope to build the festival and continue to add attractions and items each year. Please let us know if you would like to participate in any way by setting up a booth or assisting the day of the event. We are looking for donations toward a raffle basket if you have a monetary donation or a new item to donate we would be glad to include it. Thanks so much from the Festival Committee! Barrackville2019@gmail.com The next bridge festival meeting will be May 24 at 6 p.m. at the Lions Community building.
Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com or by phone 304-376-1759 before 8 p.m. each Wednesday.
