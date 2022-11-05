Look up, not down.

What does it feel like to be seen? In the Bible’s book of Luke, chapter 19, a man named Zacchaeus is seen after climbing a sycamore tree in his attempt to see Jesus as he passes through town. Zacchaeus is a chief tax collector and wealthy but his job makes him lost in his own religious community.
Jesus enters the scene to change his audience’s gaze upon this Jewish man who works for the Roman empire. It is easy to join the ranks of those who look down on Zacchaeus.
From a prophetic standpoint, it is necessary to condemn the behavior of these tax collectors. It is easy for us to identify with Jesus, the hero of the synoptic gospels, and vilify Zacchaeus. But Luke 19:1-10 is there reminding us that high religious officers vilified Jesus by association. In the gospel of Luke, Jesus is the glutton and drunk that eats and drinks often with sinners, prostitutes, and tax collectors. Here he goes again. Jesus looks up and sees Zacchaeus, “Zacchaeus, come down at once. I must stay in your home today” (Luke 19:5). Jesus invites himself to Zacchaeus’ house and I’m thinking, “you gotta have some nerve to invite yourself to the house of the Chief Tax Collector.” The religious crowds are not going to like it.
In 2022, who have the religious crowds deemed lost? A political party different from your own? The LGBTQ+ community? A faith community different from your own? People from a different land? People who don’t identify with a faith community? “Indeed, God did not send the Son into the world to condemn the world but in order that the world might be saved through him” (John 3:17). Following Jesus means looking up to people…not down.
This story calls the community to look up to those who the systems looked down upon, to treat them with respect and honor their efforts to accommodate their own shortcomings, which are caused by the same systems. These systems may be political, social, economic, and religious.
This story calls the privileged to come down from the hierarchical systems because the right thing to do is to eat with those that are looked down upon and look up and invite dialogue and partnership. This story calls the powerful to stand there and proclaim that we will begin or continue the practices of partnering with our community for the reconciliation of all things.
As the body of Christ, the Church, institutions and people, should emulate Jesus’ actions.
Jesus looked up but we keep looking down on those that the crowds are grumbling about. We are the pious ones sharing tables with people experiencing poverty and homelessness and we look down on them as if our own wealth and lifestyle had nothing to do with their situations. We feel good about the church’s pantry ministry when today what Jesus wants is for us to look up to those who are climbing the systems and have established themselves in higher socio-economic locations and ask them to come down. Wait! Is that us?! Is Jesus looking up at us and asking us to come down and host him? Is our job then to finally stand because we have been sitting down at the tax collecting table or at the dining table with Jesus?
Zacchaeus stopped and said to the Lord, “Look, Lord, I give half of my possessions to the poor. And if I have cheated anyone, I repay them four times as much” (Luke 19:8). Jesus stops his declaration and says, “Today, salvation has come to this household because he too is a son of Abraham” (Luke 19:9).
Are we supposed to be like Jesus? … like Zacchaeus? … like both?
Look up, not down.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.