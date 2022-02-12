Beginning Dec. 21, 2021, the minutes of daylight began increasing for this trip around the sun.
The minutes are added so gradually, we don’t always notice. And in these winter days of rain and fog and gloom, we find ourselves yearning for more sunlight.
We find ourselves yearning for what we know is around the corner — spring. Yes, the groundhog may have hinted that we have six more weeks of winter and yes, the days on the calendar tell us that spring will officially arrive on March 20.
What we fail to notice is that, in the midst of the journey, the seconds and minutes of daylight are growing and spring is coming even if in this moment we are still feeling the sting of winter.
It will be one day for us in the calendar designation of spring that we will walk outside and feel the warm sunlight, and see flowers starting to grow and trees start to bud and we will breathe a sigh of relief that spring is here. But that is not the moment that spring decided to show up or that the season of spring was first breaking into our life.
No, in the midst of the cold and sleet and snow and gloom, while we find ourselves longing for spring, the earth is already in the midst of changes that will lead us to green grass and flowers and warming sunlight. The days right now, in the middle of February, are moving us to spring.
I know that in the midst of the gloom it is hard to see beyond that gloom. And this reflection isn’t really about the seasons of the year.
The seasons of the year moving from one season to another is a way to reflect on what you may have experienced in the past or what may be happening inside of you right now.
What do we do when inside of us feels like our spirits are caught in winter and we are longing for spring? And this can happen in a variety of ways and for a variety of reasons. Is there really hope in the midst of the gloom like a spring that is beginning to grow even in the midst of winter?
I think of Matthew’s Gospel 11:29 where Jesus says to us, “Take my yoke upon you, and learn from me; for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls.”
Even before we found ourselves in this gloomy place, Jesus spoke words to remind us that when we find ourselves burdened that we can find rest. For some persons, time in prayer is that moment of taking the yoke of Jesus and sensing and knowing that Jesus is sharing that burden.
While prayer is an important aspect in the life of those who follow Jesus, I find sometimes I also need to share with a trusted spiritual friend the gloom. When they listen and hear my struggle, it doesn’t erase the gloom completely in that moment of time. But it can be a moment of learning how to invite Jesus to guide me through this journey, that becomes a starting point for hope to take root.
And that becomes the beginning of the journey through the gloom.
