It has been an unusual year for the Marion County Chamber of Commerce.
In normal times, the Chamber would be bustling with monthly events and activities. Business After Hours, Lunch & Learns, committee meetings, ribbon cuttings, legislative events, golf outing, annual dinners and women’s network events would all be in the works as we move through the first quarter of the year. However, all these member opportunities have been postponed until we can safely gather in large numbers.
However, even without the in-person events, the Marion County Chamber has been extremely busy hosting numerous virtual events and working behind the scenes to unveil some exciting new projects. While not ideal, at least we can all stay involved through the virtual world and keep everyone up to speed on what is happening in the region.
Coming soon will be the unveiling our Marion Remote; Live Here… Work There Campaign.
Months in the making, this new initiative is designed to attract remote workers from all over the country to move to Marion County. We are excited to showcase this project as it highlights the best of living in Marion County, West Virginia. We have already received statewide attention along with publicity in the Pittsburgh, Columbus, and San Francisco markets.
This project is fortunate to have several partners including the City of Fairmont, Marion County Commission, Marion County CVB, High Technology Foundation, Mon Power, and Performance Ally. The new website for Marion Remote will be live in early March and can be found at www.marionremotewv.com.
All this comes on the heels of COVID-19 and how it has impacted how and where we work. Estimates today suggest nearly one-third of the workforce is now working remotely due to the pandemic (Kaiser Family Foundation poll). And further data show this will become the norm in coming years.
According to a report by Upwork, some 73 percent of all companies will have remote workers by 2028. I am proud of Marion County for being on the cutting edge of this movement.
In addition, a lot of work has been going on behind the scenes planning Leadership Marion 2021-22. In April, applications will be available for the program slated to begin in August. There will be some exciting twists with this year’s program as the Marion County Chamber will be taking the lead in implementing and facilitating it. Previously under the direction of Fairmont State University, the Chamber has agreed to take it over and you can find more information on the Leadership Marion Facebook page.
I am confident we will get through this storm and begin our in-person events very soon. Be on the lookout for an exciting second, third and fourth quarter resuming our events and offering you numerous networking opportunities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.