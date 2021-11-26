I can think of three times I lost my way and didn’t know where to turn. The first time I remember looking in each direction and not knowing where to go when I was playing hide and seek with my cousins on my grandfather’s farm in his cornfield.
A couple of times I saw my cousin coming for me and I ran a little deeper into the cornfield. Then, I thought I saw a snake. So, I ran in the opposite direction of the would-be snake, which later turned out to be a stick. (Stupid stick snake!) And before I knew it I wasn’t sure which way to go to get back to my grandparents’ house where the kids were playing. I had run pretty far. Remember the stick snake?!?
I looked left and right. I could see the end of the rows, but these were long rows so walking to the end of the rows would mean going a mile towards the woods on one end or towards the other woods at the opposite end of the row. They looked the same to me. I tried and tried to figure out how to get back to my grandmother’s house. Soon I heard in the distance my cousins’ voices shouting, “Frank you can come out now, you won!!”
I yelled “OK.” And started heading in the direction of the voices. And, before I knew it, I was back with the rest of the kids playing and my fright was over. It’s funny how being lost can make you stop in your tracks and either freeze you in fear or get your heart rate going and you react to it.
The last time I was lost I was 52. My wife of 20 years passed away from H1N1, the swine flu, and I was lost without her. I don’t mean, I really missed her, because I did. But after her death, I would sit at home after the funeral after the many friends and family had told us how much they loved and missed her had gone and I would just sit. Not knowing what time of day it was. My kids were adults so they were home for a week or so and then they were headed back to their lives. And I remember just sitting.
Losing your way is horrible. Maybe your loss is like mine, a loved one passed away. Maybe due to COVID or maybe some other life-stealing thing. But whatever the thief that causes the loss. It is a horrible place to be in.
For me, the loss ended one day in a coffee shop. It was over a year after my wife’s passing. That day, a young man came over to me and said “Hey, you’re a Christian, right?!” I was not sure how he knew that because since my wife’s passing I hadn’t been to church, I hadn’t read my Bible and I hadn’t uttered a prayer. I had a little issue with God, I guess. I replied, “Yes, I am.” He said “Great. We are starting a new church and if you aren’t going to a church I’d like you to come to ours.” I got directions and found out the times of their services.
I started attending church and eventually joined a Sunday school class and through the interaction with other folks, I regained my vision and footing with God.
Maybe you feel lost today. Maybe you have lost loved ones, maybe it is the loss of a job.
I don’t know but what I can assure you is I found my way when I listened to the voices that drew me back to my relationship with Jesus Christ. And through my interactions with fellow believers, I found my sight and sound footing so that I could go on back to reading His Word, praying, and fellowshipping with a God who loves me. Even when I lose my way.
