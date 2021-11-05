Job 1:1 “His wife said to him, ‘Do you still persist in your integrity? Curse God, and die.’ But Job said… ‘Shall we receive the good at the hand of God, and not the bad?’ In all this Job did not sin with his lips.”
Hebrews 2:10 “Long ago God spoke to our ancestors in many ways by the prophets, but in these last days he has spoken to us by a Son. It was fitting that God, for whom and through whom all things exist, in bringing many children to glory, should make the pioneer of their salvation perfect through sufferings.”
The Bible is clear that God invites the devil to test Job’s faith by suffering. He stands firm even as his family and friends try to convince him otherwise. It is equally clear in the New Testament that Jesus is the ultimate one who saves us through His suffering that results in his death upon the cross. So how does all this intersect: The devil, our faith, God and salvation made perfect in suffering? To answer that, I have sought to write a letter from the devil to the people of Fairmont, somewhat in tongue and cheek.
Dear Friends of Fairmont and I do call most of you my dear friends, for we have been through many good times together. And I hope we continue. I thank God that I have been allowed the freedom to visit throughout the world and invite people to follow me and my way of life. I have not brought pain and suffering and affliction upon you. That has been my adversity.
As my foe believes in 10 Commandments, which few do, I invite you to follow my 8 Commandments. I have them posted secretly in your heart. You don’t see them, but you feel them. These eight simple commandments will add years to your life, enjoyment and make you a successful person.
1. Thou shall have no other god except you. For “You have been perfectly and beautifully made by God.” Therefore, you are the most important person in the world, and your needs and desires have to be fulfilled before you can help others and follow God.
2. Thou shall not study the Bible in depth, for discussion, or for development. It is a wonderful book for reference, for keeping photos, occasional reading and buying as graduation gifts.
3. Thou shall not suffer because of your beliefs. Beliefs should make you suffer less, not more.
4. Thou shall not support the church or other nonprofits when there are bills to pay, needs to be met, or desires to be fulfilled. What good is the church if you can’t provide for your basic necessities?
5. Thou shall not be inconvenienced by church or their activities. It is always there; but activities needing to be done are not. The church will always be there, and if closes, so what. There’s always another one.
6. Thou should not try to reach out into the community. You will be labeled a do-gooder; you’ll invest in time you can’t get back; and your efforts may have no guaranteed results.
7. Thou shall not pray for an extended period of time, or, for that matter, perhaps at all. Prayer is what we do, not what we say anyway. But, if you do pray, pray for victory, wealth, success, and happiness.
8. Limit your use of the church. It’s a divine place for events such as marriages, dinners or funerals.
If you follow these rules, you won’t end up like Job or be bothered by the meaning of salvation. With all my love, I am your friend, the devil.
However, I also have a letter from the Lord.
Dear Friends; “Thank you for coming to the church. You are the hope of the world. Long ago, my Father spoke through our ancestors and prophets, but in these last days he has spoken through me, that I am the pioneer of salvation made perfect through sufferings. Remember my servants Job, Paul, and Stephen and how they suffered for their beliefs.
The devil may speak in ways that makes sense to you. But he speaks as the world speaks, not as I speak to you. Just remember, these words of mine when the devil tempted me on the mountain. When the devil invited me to become materialistic and turn the stones into bread and become rich, I said, ‘You shall not live by bread alone, but by every word that comes from the mouth of God.’”
When the devil wanted me to worship Him and would give me all I needed, I had to remind him to worship only the Lord. And when the devil wanted me to prove I was Lord by jumping from the temple and letting the angels catch me, I said, “You shall not tempt the Lord your God.”
Remember to love God with all your heart, mind, soul, and strength and love your neighbor as yourself. If you love me with all your heart, mind, soul, you will support, you will pray, you will forgive, and you will remember what joy truly is: Jesus first, others second and yourself third.
So today, have faith like Job. Find faith in my sufferings and make yours the triumph of salvation.
Your Eternal Friend, Jesus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.