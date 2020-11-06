As I write this, many Americans and people across the world are waiting to hear who will be the next President of the United States. What we do know is it will either be President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden.
I voted on the second day of early voting in West Virginia. Before voting, I try to get to know more about the people running for office locally, statewide and nationally. I have conversations with family, neighbors and strangers who like to engage in politics.
Listening to people who have differing views than I is not threatening to me. Subsequently, I find it rather interesting and educational to hear their “WHY” behind their beliefs and support of a candidate.
Nowhere in Scripture will you find “Love thy neighbor unless their beliefs differ from yours.” Scripture actually says, “Beloved, let us love one another, because love is from God; everyone who loves is born of God and knows God. Whoever does not love does not know God, for God is love” (1 John 4:6-8).
Apostle Paul gives examples what it might be like to love thy neighbor in 1 Corinthians 13:4-8. Allow me to paraphrase: Love means being patient and kind to all. It means not being envious, boastful, arrogant, or rude to my neighbor. It means it is not about me and my own way. I won’t set out to be irritable or resentful to those who believe differently than me. I won’t rejoice in gossip, but I will celebrate in the truth.
However, when others in the name of love exclude someone from their community and/or silence their voice because of political affiliation, color of skin, disability, age, sex, orientation; then love has been replaced with fear.
Scripture says, “There is no fear in love, but perfect love casts out fear; for fear has to do with punishment, and whoever fears has not reached perfection in love. We love because he first loved us.” —1 John 4:18-19
There are people that I voted for that won and lost in the election. I have choices in how I respond to the results. I can boast and be arrogant about my victories. I can be resentful, speak evil, and vilify those who defeated my candidate. Yet, that would not be loving my neighbor.
Scripture says, “Those who say I love God, and hate their brothers or sisters, are liars; for those who do not love a brother or sister whom they have seen, cannot love God, whom they have not seen. The commandment we have from him is this: those who love God must love their brothers and sisters also.” —1 John 4:20-21
The challenge today in a divided society is for us to begin confessing that we have not loved our neighbor. Ask yourself these questions: Who have I hurt? Who do I hate? When have I excluded someone else?
If we truly want our kids to love their neighbors, and love themselves, we must come to the realization that our kids are watching us more closely than they are watching any politician.
We have the perfect opportunity for the church (people — not a building) to be the church. A divided culture needs an alternative, not a mirror of itself. Authentic, grace-filled, hope-filled, truthful people are what our world needs. This hope does not live or die in a candidate or political party. This hope is in the simple commandment to Love Thy Neighbor.
