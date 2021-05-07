In today’s world of turmoil one needs to realize that we need to be in accord with all. Proverbs 3:29 “Devise not evil against thy neighbor, seeing he dwelleth securely by thee.” Mark 12:31 and the second is this/thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself-there is no other commandment greater than this.
The late President John F. Kennedy said, “Geography has made us neighbors, economics has made us partners and necessity has made us allies. Those whom God has so blest let us not put asunder.”
One could ask who is your neighbor? Does one really know their neighbor who not only lives locally but all individuals? You need to look into one’s heart to as how one regards others. How do we look at those who may be homeless, different ethnicities, our elders or those with disabilities. Jesus was asked “who is my neighbor” in the story of the Good Samaritan-those who show mercy are our neighbors Luke 10:29-37.
There is so much sadness when one does not show love; hatred begets evil/can’t we just learn to respect and value each other, just to get along and rejoice with one another. Personally, I try with my involvement with Marion County Communities of Shalom, to continue to be a bridge builder, and being president of the Greater Fairmont Council of Churches these help to develop my desire to love my neighbor.
I like the following scripture: James 2:8 “If you really fulfill the royal law according to scripture you shall love your neighbor as yourself you are doing well.” We love so God commands us to love our neighbors in the same way that we love and take care of ourselves. The late Martin Luther King Jr. is quoted as saying “The ultimate measure of a person is not when he or she stands in moments of conflict and convenience, but where he or she stands in times of challenge and controversy. The true neighbor will rid his or her position, his or her prestige and even his or her life for the welfare of others.” Now today, during these difficult times, ordinary folks like us must take the plunge and be proactive/taking up the responsibility to create a more caring and compassionate nation.
The late Mother Teresa said, “If we want a love message to be heard it has to be sent out and to keep a lamp burning we have to put oil in it and, if you judge people you have no time to love them. I want you to be concerned about your next door neighbor-do you know who they are?” I believe she is saying basically that in this fast-paced, fragmented world do we truly know one another.
Again as I said, before do you know the names of those around you? Getting to know them/being interested in them are two stones to pave the path to loving them. By getting to know them perhaps you can help them with their unmet needs and then possibly be one more step towards loving them.
We need to humanize ourselves to really be able to value one’s self and then it becomes easier to open up to others. Now in these times of covid / social distancing one can still reach out in mercy and love. I am reminded of Mister Rogers “ who is the neighbor in my Neighborhood?” God is calling His people to be a blessing to all.
Concluding with once again be full of love, grace and mercy.
