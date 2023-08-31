Peaches from the Fairmont Lions Club were excellent again this year and are sliced and in the freezer. They will become a cobbler or two this winter; there also are a few bags of shredded zucchini that will be used in zucchini brownies, too. I bartered some of the peaches and plentiful eggplants for a half bushel of tomatoes to supplement my crop and will be canning pasta sauce this coming week. We purchased a very small chest freezer from FB marketplace a few years ago and it has been a great food saver for summer harvest. Did you know you can also freeze other food staple items to last longer? Freezing whole grain flour extends the shelf life a great deal, you can freeze all-purpose flour too if you buy in bulk. You can freeze milk, cheese, and a great time saver is to cook rice or pasta ahead and freeze in portion size freezer bags to use as needed.
Community Picnic
Barrackville United Methodist Church will host an all community picnic on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 4 p.m. in the outdoor pavilion behind the church at 409 Pike St., Barrackville. Everyone is invited. The church is providing main courses of chicken and pulled pork as well as drinks and paper products. We are asking those who join us to consider bringing a side dish or dessert to share.
School News
The First PTO Meeting of the Year is on Friday, Sept. 15 at the school playground pavilion, weather permitting. Kids are welcome! There will be discussion and planning for the Fall Season Activities. Come meet other parents and participate in your child’s school year. Research shows that family-school partnerships in education matter because they correlate with better academic success in children in elementary school, students with involved parents attend school regularly and have better social skills and improved classroom behavior.
Christmas In Our Town Meeting
The next meeting for the Christmas In Our Town planning is tonight at 6 p.m. in the Lions Club below Town Hall. Please join in the discussion on how to make the event engaging and exciting for our hometown and all the visitors during the day. Upcoming fundraising plans are a hot dog and rummage sale, boot drive and a spaghetti dinner. There are many opportunities to assist and all help is appreciated. Vendor space is still available by contacting caricassuccio@gmail.com.
The pole decorating contest will be open to all residents in Barrackville so scope out a convenient pole and start planning your decorations, the registration information will be released at a later date. Rumor has it that the house decorating contest will be back this year, too!
Utility Line Flushing
Fairmont Utilities will flush water lines from Aug. 28 to Sept. 1 from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Water may be discolored or have low pressure. If water is discolored boil before using.
Grill 250
New hours start this week at Grill 250. They will be open Tuesday thru Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturdays from 12-6 p.m., Sunday and Monday closed.
Covered Bridge News
Thanks to everyone that purchased T-shirts & stickers from Loving WV in support of the covered bridge. Fifty percent of the proceeds from sales go toward the preservation effort of the covered bridge! Loving WV sent a $2,000 check from the purchases. It is greatly appreciated that so much backing is shown for the covered bridge preservation.
Did you know?
Some covered bridge trivia. Beetlejuice 2 is a sequel to Tim Burton’s 1988 film. The opening scene of the original movie showed Barbara and Adam Maitland (played by Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin) crashing their car through a covered bridge when Barbara swerved to avoid a dog in the road. That bridge was built for the movie on Chicken Farm Road in East Corinth, Vermont, where some of the movie’s outdoor scenes were filmed. In preparation for the sequel, a new covered bridge has been constructed at that same location along with some other modifications to buildings in the area. Although it is not a true truss-supported structure, it is an attractive addition to the village. Some have asked for the bridge to remain after filming is complete. Warner Brothers Pictures plans to release the film on Sept. 6, 2024, according to The Newsletter of the National Society for the Preservation of Covered Bridges, Inc., Bill Caswell, Fall 2023
Fairview News
Fairview Tire Collection. Tires must be off rims. Sept. 11 from 12-8 p.m., Sept. 12 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sept. 13 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dumpster will be located at Fairview Food Bank parking lot beside the Post Office. For Fairview water customers only.
Barrackville Contact Info
Barrackville Town Hall- PO Box 26, 716 Pike Street, Barrackville, WV 26559. Phone 304-366-9372 Fax 304-366-3053 Hours are Tuesday – Friday 10 am – 4 pm. Council meeting is the first Tuesday of the month at 7 pm. Planning Commission meetings are the first Monday of each month
Lions Club Hall Rental- Pat Whitescarver 304-366-5558.
Code Enforcement Officer: Mr. Stewart 681-214-3414
Column Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.