Good morning Rivesville!
I hope all is well and everyone is enjoying the last few days of summer.
Rivesville Elementary-Middle School will host open house on Thursday, Aug. 19 with two sessions, the first one is at 5 p.m. the second at 6 p.m. Incoming 6th graders are asked to attend the 6 p.m. session.
The Blessing Box is up next to the Rivesville Town Hall. Please feel free to leave some items and if you need something feel free to take some. Thank you Short Story Brewery for constructing this beautiful box. Please do not put any expired food in the box.
I still have some Girl Scout cookies if anyone is interested, limited selection.
Don’t forget today Wednesday, Aug. 11 is the day Papa Johns and Relay for Life are teaming up to raise money fort he American Cancer Society and Marion County Relay for Life. Place your order and tell them you’re ordering for Relay and 20% of your order will go toward fighting Cancer. Please take a minute to help with this cause, most of us know someone with Cancer and we all have to eat Call 304-363-2021 to place your order.
The sub sale that was going to be held by Rivesville United Methodist Church has been canceled, we sorry for any inconvenience.
A Community wide yard sale will be held on Saturday, Aug. 14 beginning at 8 a.m.If you are interested in getting your name on the map go to Facebook Main Street Rivesville page.
Relay is hosting “Luminate The Night for Cancer Awareness” Saturday, Aug. 14 at Morris Park in Fairmont. If you’re interested in purchasing a luminary, please contact Roxann at 304-777-0540. Cost is $10 for a white bag, and $20 for a gold bag. We all know someone who has been affected by cancer, and this is a great way to honor them. If you would like you can go through the park 5-7 p.m. and locate your bag and then you can drive through between 8-10 p.m. and see the bags light up the park
Registration is now going on for Marion County Head Start and Early Head Start, newborn to 4 years old by June 30, 2021.
A reminder if you are planning a birthday, graduation,anniversary party. family reunion or any gathering you would like to have outside consider the Paw Paw Park. It’s the perfect place for a gathering. Call Richard at 304-278-2642 to secure your date. Do it sooner than later time goes faster than you think.
Sending big congratulations and best wishes out to Ryan Valentine for recently being selected to pitch for the Black Bears, I believe I read he will be a closer and relief pitcher. Ryan is the son of Joyce and Randy Valentine of Rivesville. Go get em Ryan there are a lot of folks rooting for you!
Happy Birthday
Debbie Hawkins, Jane Morris, Roxanne Heston Loughery, (my sister-in-law), love you, Tracy Runyan, Catherine Wright.
Happy special day to each of you!
Condolences go out to the families of Anna Davis and Alec McCallister, many thoughts and prayers are with you at this time.
I just want to remind folks there have been a lot of events at the Palatine Park free of charge. I hope everyone is taking advantage of the music etc. and enjoying it.
Don’t forget the splash pad and little park, I’ve taken my grandkids and they love it. I might add when we’ve been there everyone has been respectable and seem to be enjoying themselves.
Please be aware of children that are out on bikes, skateboards, etc. Remember to drive safe, we love our kids!!
Got news? Call me at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com
Let’s goooo Bucs!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.