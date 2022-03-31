Good morning Mannington!
Well, we have said that there are so many signs of spring but this last weekend it seemed that winter had returned. I hope no one had any problems with bad roads like some of the pictures that were posted. The cold is bad enough without having problems on the ice-covered roads. Yes, spring is on the way. I have seen several birds have returned and there are many flowers and bushes beginning to show that spring is coming. Easter will be here soon and there are events planned for most any age. Some we will have more details of at a later date. I hope everyone has a good week. Remember to check on your elderly neighbor that might need some help. Be careful and take care of yourself and others. Stay safe.
Lenten luncheon
The Mannington Ministerial Association is sponsoring the annual Lenten Luncheons, which are held Thursdays during Lent at noon in the Parish Hall of Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church in Mannington on Locust Street. The luncheon this week will be on March 31. The luncheons are prepared by area churches or organization and the menu is soup, crackers and drink. The host church also offers a short devotional before the luncheon. Everyone is invited to attend. The building is handicap accessible. The next luncheon will be held Thursday, April 7.
Sarris Candies fundraiser
The Mannington Fire Department is holding a Sarris Candies Fundraiser. There are many in the area that enjoy this sweet treat and to place and receive your order you do not need to leave your home. The order is placed online and delivered to your house. To place the order, go to Sarris Candies Fundraising.com, you will be asked for an ID number, which is 10-12-52. Place your order, pay online and wait for the delivery. All orders must be placed by April 10. The proceeds from this fundraiser will benefit the Mannington Fire Department.
Lunch with the Easter Bunny
The Mannington Women’s Club will host Lunch with the Easter Bunny on April 9 at the North Marion Senior Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lunch will be $5 for kids and $3 for kids under 3 years of age. The menu will be hotdogs, mac and cheese, drink and cookies. Parents are encouraged to bring their camera and get pictures with the Bunny.
Easter Egg Hunt
It is Easter Egg Time. Mannington Main Street is hosting an egg hunt at the Cassey Ryan football field in Hough Park on Saturday, April 9 at 10 a.m. Mannington Main Street needs your help with the 2022 Easter Egg Hunt. With approximately 5,000 eggs to fill we need lots of candy and are asking for donations. Candy or money to purchase candy may be dropped off at City Hall or message Main Street, they will be happy to meet you.
Library news
Happy National Library Week! First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is sponsored by the American Library Association and libraries across the country each April. “Connect with Your Library” spotlights libraries as places to get connected to broadband, computers and other technology resources. It reinforces the idea that libraries are places to connect with media, programs, ideas — and, of course, books! Likewise, libraries connect communities to each other.
We encourage you to visit the library to explore and access all the services and programs. MCPLS offers a wide array of programs and resources that are available in person or from the comfort of your home. We have programs such as sewing and 3D printing, and resources such as Creativebug, hoopla, Libby, and Universal Class. We even have mobile hotspots for those who do not have internet access at home.
Libraries of all types continue to go above and beyond to keep their communities connected by expanding resources and embracing inclusion in their programming, resources and collections, MCPLS included.
Mannington Book Sale: Time to clean your bookshelves? We accept donations, and while you’re visiting, fill up your shelves with new reading material. Great reads can be found at the Friends Book Sale, open every Wednesday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the first Saturday of the month 9 a.m. to Noon.
Crafty Kids’ Club: A child’s size version of Craft Creations. Join Carol in Mannington every month as she teaches you to make new and exiting art and craft projects. This month (April), relax by the pool with a lemonade and your new fruit painted coaster! Join us on Tuesday, April 19th at 3 p.m. for this craft. Recommended for ages 8 and up. All materials provided by the Public Library.
Novel Ideas: Teen Group – This month, come to the Mannington Public Library and explore the world of photography on Tuesday, April 26th at 3:00 p.m. Make sure to bring your phone or camera. We will use different props and techniques to learn how to make professional looking photos
Carol’s Crafty Creations” BEE-utiful Door Hanger (Adult) Come join us in Mannington for a craft class for beginners and experts alike! This month, it is time to get ready to Summer with this BEE-utiful door hanger on Monday, April 18th at 5;00 p.m. All materials will be supplied by the Mannington Public Library.
Cover2Cover Book Club: The Maltese Falcon (Adult) Join us at the Mannington Public Library for a lively discussion of The Maltese Falcon by Dashiell Hammett on Thursday, April 21st at 1:00 p.m. A treasure worth killy for. Sam Spade, a slightly shopworn private eye with his own solitary code of ethics. A perfumed grafter named Joel Cairo, a fat man named Gutman, ad Brigid O’Shaughnessy, a beautiful and treacherous woman whose loyalties shift at the drop of a dime.
Pick up a copy of “The Maltese Falcon” by Dashiell Hammett in Mannington or place it on hold to pick up at another location. In addition, the e-book is available on Libby and the e-audiobook is available on Libby and Hoopla. This material taken from the April Newsletter for the Marion County Public Library Services. If you are interested in registering for any of the events happening or if you just would like more information stop by the library on Clarksburg Street or call 304-986-2803.
Canoe race
This another sign of spring, the Annual Joel McCann Canoe Race is a go this year. Plans are being made and the date has been set. So, mark Saturday, May 7 on your calendar. As always, the race begins at Hough Park, near the Community Building. The first canoe will be put in the water at 9 a.m. Registration will begin at 8 a.m. If anyone is interested in helping, volunteers are always welcome. The race will finish in Farmington and awards will be made and food will be available after the race at the Farmington Fire Department Hall. Please remember that life jackets and whistles are required before the race begins.
Senior Center
Have you been to the North Marion Senior Center recently? Yes, it was closed for sometime due to COVID but now you can attend and have lunch inside. You do not have to just pick up lunches. Lunch begins at noon and this is a time to sit down and enjoy talking with others, renewing friendships or making new ones. So many have just stayed home and now spring is coming and the center is open again. If you had attended before, remember at they played BINGO on Monday at 11 a.m. with a lot of fun and prizes. Birthdays are observed once a month and twice a month you can get a free blood pressure check. Then for those who enjoy playing cards, they have a day set aside after lunch that you can join groups at different tables enjoying different card games.
The center needs support by attendance of folks in the area to show that the North Marion Senior Center is a place that is needed and used in our community. One day a week or most every day, Monday, Tuesday, it is closed on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. There is a small fee for the lunch that is served. If you would like more information, please call 304-986-1792.
Thinking of Others
Please remember to think of others in the area or that you know of that may be ill. COVID numbers are dropping but there are so many other illnesses. We may not even know names just that there are folks who need prayers and to be remembered. There are also those who have lost loved ones and again we do not need names just that there are those who are hurting from the death of a loved one. Please remember these folks, they need to know that there are those of us who do care. Also, remember those folks who are having to leave their homes because of war. It is dividing families as well.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
