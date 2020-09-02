Good Morning Rivesville!
Hope everyone is well and enjoying this weather. I see the daylight slipping away a little more each day so we know what is coming in the near future.
A new group is being formed called ‘Main Street Rivesville.’ This is a nonprofit group hoping to get the citizens of Rivesville involved to help organize activities and more for the town. Everyone is welcome to attend the first meeting being held on Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. at the Rivesville Community Building. The more folks who attend the more ideas that will be shared for planning events, fundraisers, activities etc. At least drop in and listen to what’s going on. This is a great way to keep our town alive. This includes out of town Rivesville also.
I’d like to send out best wishes to all the kids & teachers starting school next week, I know it’s different but I pray it will all work out.
Rivesville Free Methodist Church will hold a yard sale Thursday, Sept. 3 & Friday, Sept. 4 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. each day. There will be a variety of items for sale, food will not be sold. Everyone attending is asked to wear a mask and social distance.
Let’s all do our part to be safe.
Rivesville United Methodist Church will hold their hot dog sale on Saturday, Sept. 5 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Chips and drinks will be available, no baked goods. Social distancing & wearing masks is appreciated. If you have any questions call Bonnie at 304-278-5817 or Roxann at 304-777-0540. The church is located on the corner of 3rd and Jasper.
Birthday Wishes
Aug. 30 for Kathy Carpenter; Aug. 30 for Peggy Clutter; Sept. 6 for Amanda Lopez; and Sept. 6 for Denise Herron.
Happy Anniversary
Aug. 30, Mike and Tina Caputo celebrated 40 years! Wishing you both many more years of love, health and happiness.
Contact Me
If anyone has news to share I would like it sent to me by Sunday, Monday at 6 p.m. at the latest. I know we haven’t had much news with so much being canceled but I would appreciate birthdays, anniversaries, births, graduations, etc. And if we do get to the place where activities are picking up, please let me know what’s going on so I can get the information out there.
I can’t believe this weekend is Labor Day weekend. In ways it seems like this has been a long 8 months but in other ways time is flying by. Please be safe this weekend whatever you do.
Please look out for each other, and remember, if you can’t be anything ,please be kind.
If you have any news to share, give me a call at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@ yahoo.com.
Until next time, drive safe, we love our kids!
