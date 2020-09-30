Good Morning Rivesville!
Hope everyone is well. Hard to believe we are rolling right into October.
Rivesville United Methodist Church will hold its final hot dog sale of the year on Saturday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. chips and cold drinks will also be available. For any questions call Bonnie at 304-278-5817 or Roxann at 304-777-0540. We hope to see all your smiling faces. The church is located on the corner of 3rd & Jasper.
Main Street Rivesville
Oct. 3, there will be a town cleanup, anyone interested will meet at the town hall parking lot at 8 a.m., the more that show up means that much more of the town can be cleaned up, I hope a lot of folks will come together to make the town shine, once again I hear so much complaining about what needs to be done, jump in and help make it beautiful. If the kids need a community service project for high school this would be a good one.
The 2nd event going on will be a Fall light pole decorating contest Fall and Halloween themes are welcome, please keep your decorations family friendly. The entry fee is $25, the entry forms are at the City Building, everyone is invited to join in the fun businesses and residents There will also be awards given for Mayor’s Choice Award,Main Street Choice Award and Town Choice Award.
Come out, have a good time and make the town look festive, reserve your pole now. their going fast.
Rivesville citizens
You can now use the WV State Police anonymous ‘Suspicious Activity” link to inform the Rivesville Police Department through the State Police Department of any activity you deem suspicious. Together we can get these drugs off our streets and have the nice little town we use to have! Here is the link: wvsp.gov/pages/suspicious-activity.aspx.
DNR calendars
The DNR calendars are in if anyone is interested in purchasing one, proceeds will go to help to fund the Relay for Life Survivors dinner hopefully to be held next June, praying COVID-19 will be gone by then. The calendars are once again $10. Give me a call or email me to make arrangements, folks cannot come into my office and pick them up like they have in previous years since we have not opened to the public during this pandemic and it doesn’t look like that will happen in the near future. Remember, it’s never to early to shop for Christmas and these make nice little gifts or stocking stuffers. My number is 304-777-0540, my email will be at the end of the column.
First Aid Fox’s Den special treat for the month of October is the Pumpkin flavored ice cream/milk shake Foxtrot, stop in and see them.
Don’t forget the Baked Steak dinner being held by the Highland Avenue United Methodist Men on Oct. 10. This is a take out dinner only, the cost is $13 and you can call and place your order by calling 304-366-1753, 304-366-8964 or 304-36636-1778. Orders need to be placed by Oct. 5, pickup is 2:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. Oct. 10 at the church.
There will be a drive through spaghetti dinner on Oct. 11 at the Rivesville Community Building to benefit the “Coach Ricky Suba Memorial Scholarship Fund.” Dinners are $10 and tickets must be purchased in advance.The dinner will be from Noon-4 p.m. Contact Crystal Suba Oliver via Facebook for ticket information.
Please look out for each other, and remember, if you can’t be anything ,please be kind.
If you have any news to share, give me a call at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@ yahoo.com.
Until next time, drive safe, we love our kids!
If anyone has news to share I would like it sent to me by Sunday, Monday at 6 p.m. at the latest, please let me know what’s going on so I can get the information out there.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.