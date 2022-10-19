Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope everyone is well and put that extra blanket on the bed. This cold is just a little preview of what’s to come, I believe next week will be a little warmer.
OK, Rivesville. We need to get the poles decorated on Main Street. All you have to do is stop at town hall, pick up the application, pay the fee and get busy decorating, this is open to residents, businesses and the school. Come on let’s beautify our town. There will 2 prizes awarded.
Main Street Rivesville will hold a Holiday Craft and Vendor show at the Rivesville Community Building on Saturday, Nov. 19. Applications are available on the Main Street Rivesville page.
Mark your calendars for Dec. 17, which is the day of the Rivesville Christmas Parade and a visit with Santa at the Rivesville Community Building. The parade will start at 4 p.m. and you can visit with Santa after that. If anyone is interested in participating in the parade, please contact Frank Moore at 304-657-9121. The more the merrier!
The REMS PTO will meet Monday, Nov. 7 and you don’t want to miss this as there will be a pepperoni roll bake off and the guest speaker will be local law enforcement. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the school cafeteria and is kid friendly. Hope to see you there.
The REMS PTO is now selling raffle tickets for a 2023 Polaris Sportsman 450 ATV(subject to terms and fees) if you are interested in buying a ticket contact Ashley Seipp at 304-244-9010, Michele Weekley at 304-841-8077, Kayla Merrifield at 30694-5241 or Ashlee Sheets at 304-612-2324.
The Shepherd’s Love Food Pantry will hold their monthly distribution on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 9:30-11 a.m., please arrive before 11 a.m. If you are in need of an emergency food box please contact Bob at 304-278-7550 or Gary at 304-534-2950.
I now have the DNR Wildlife calendars. They are still $10 each and they benefit the Relay for Life survivors dinner. If you are interested give me a call at 304-777-0540.
Today is the day the retirees of the Fairmont meet for their monthly luncheon at 1 p.m. at SayBoys, if you have any questions call Bonnie at 304-282-4892.
Fairview Volunteer Fire Department will hold their pizza, sandwich and salad sale on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 2-6 p.m. The time change is due to the WVU game being played at 3 p.m., you may start calling your order in at 1 p.m. for this time only. You may eat in or carryout, the building is handicap accessible. Support your local volunteer fire department, their food is always good.
A clothing giveaway will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29th at the Pumpkin Center Church of Christ from 9 a.m.-Noon. There will be clothing available for men, women and children. The church is located at 18 Darrah Lane 1/2 mile North of Fairview.
A dinner will be held at the Fairview Senior Center on Veteran’s Day, Nov. 11 from 4-7 p.m., all Veterans will be honored. The meal will consist of soup, salad and dessert, the cost is by donation, proceeds from this dinner will benefit the Fairview Food Pantry. Those who attend the dinner will receive a painted bowl.
A craft show will be held at the Mylan Park Ruby Center Friday, Oct. 21 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
An elimination dinner will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 6 p.m. at the Baxter Fire Department. The cost is $20 per person, text 304-816-6276 for more info. A top prize of $1,000 will be awarded.
There are 2 new little shops that have opened recently, Create Gift Studio is located at 1506 Pennsylvania Ave.(where junk and trunk was located) and Small Town Impressions is at 1631 Pennsylvania Ave.(where the old Dakota Tavern was located). Stop in and check out these small town businesses.
Birthday wishes
Kathy Eddy, Aston Boggs, Stanis Martin, Francie Johnson, George Shaver, Debbie Cunningham, Fonda Merriman, John Satterfield. I hope each has a blessed day!
Anniversaries
Wishing Charlie and Janet Rosic(50 years) and Rick and Donna Garcia (33 years) many more years of love, health and happiness.
Condolences
I’d like to send condolences out to the family and friends of Daniel Wells, Rosemary Liberto and Betty Lou Morris. There are many thoughts and prayers with you at this difficult time.
If you have news to share, please give me a call at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com.
Until next time drive safe, we love our kids!
Let’s gooo Mountaineers
