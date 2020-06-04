Good morning Mannington!
I noticed a couple of days ago, that in the early evening the sun is almost all the way to the right in one of my windows. About the 20th of December the sun is all the way to the left, it won’t be long until it is all of the way to the right. This means the beginning of summer, but then we know that the sun will start to move back to the left side of the window. So, I know that it will not be long until I notice the sun is not going so far to the right and that the season will be changing again.
The weather has been very nice for the last few days, only a little cool, but more nice times are on the way. We know that summer is hear, we put up hay over the weekend. Remember if you do go out with other folks, stay your distance, wear your mask and wash your hands. If that is what it takes to stay safe then do so. Have a good week and stay safe.
Spring Clean-Up Day
Something normal is going to happen! The City of Mannington will hold a Spring Clean-Up Day on Saturday, June 13. Two large dumpsters will be placed at the Northern Sales building on Virginia Avenue by the Mannington Home Center from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until the dumpsters are full. This will give residents a chance to get rid of unwanted household items that are not typically taken in their regular trash collection. However, freon-based and large appliances, as well as tires, automobile batteries, computers, televisions and domestic garbage will not be allowed. Use of the dumpsters is limited to Mannington residents only and a water stub must be showed to prove residence. Contractors are prohibited from using the dumpsters. There will be a city employee with the dumpster all day to make sure these guidelines ae followed.
Vote
Remember, if you did not ask for an Absentee Ballot to be mailed to you then Election Day is Tuesday, June 9. Yes, it was changed. In the Mannington area we will be voting at Mannington Middle School and not the several different places around town and the area. Many have asked to vote at home and that is fine, but if you did not stay protected, wear a mask and watch your distance and get out to vote.
New Farmers Market & Phone Number
Something new is coming to Mannington! It won’t be a big event at first but with the help of the community and surrounding area, it is hoped that it will grow and be of interest to many folks. Yes, it is a Farmers Market! The Mannington Women’s Club has been planning it for some time and then with everyone staying home it was not possible. So, now they are planning to open.
The first day it will open is Saturday, June 13 in Trader’s Alley and for all the young folks, that is behind Mountaineer Florist, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Vendors will have fresh eggs, garden produce, crafts, local artisans and local businesses. If you are interested in having a booth and are interested in information please call Lora Michael to learn more about this event. (I forgot to look up the number last week.) For those who were interested I am sorry I forgot the number, if you wish to speak with Lora about the Farmer’s Market contact her at 304-534-0942. There will be more information given at a later date. Plan to participate and to attend as it should not be too long until there will be some farm fresh produce.
And Another Cancelation
There has been another event cancelation; Yes, the Mannington High School Alumni Reunion has been canceled and rescheduled for July 9-10, 2021. Of course, many folks knew that it had been postponed and this is not news to everyone. If you know of folks who may have been planning to attend but had not sent in reservations please let them know. There had not been very many that had sent in reservations because they were unsure about gathering large groups of people. Hopefully 2021 will be a lot different. There will be more news for this event much later in the year. Hope everyone is doing well and please stay safe.
Historical Society
Of course, there is nothing else open such as museums, and that also means that the Round Barn and Wilson School Museums are not open. The West Augusta Historical Society does not have plans for any public events for anytime this summer. So, those who enjoyed the music at the Barn may have to wait until next summer. They also do not have the indoor yard sale open. They are unable to take items that folks would like to donate to help support the expenses of the museums. They may be able to have fall or Christmas Events, that is still unknown.
FYI
If you wish to e-mail information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your e-mail or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday or very early on Wednesday morning. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
