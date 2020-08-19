Good Morning Rivesville!
Hope everyone is well and staying safe!
There will be a community wide yard sale held in Rivesville on Saturday, Aug. 22 beginning at 8 a.m. and ending at 3 p.m. or whenever each individual seller decides to close. Please practice social distancing and if you can wear your masks. No one will be allowed to set up at the Town Hall Parking lot this year, but you are welcome to set up at the corner of Kelly & Clayton. For any questions, contact Noelle Kolb on FaceBook. Sorry this is short notice for this event. If anyone in Rivesville is interested please put your stuff out and join in. There were several folks last week who couldn’t because of the rain, let’s hope the weather co-operates this Saturday.
Relay for Life
The Marion County Relay for Life presents “Illuminate the Night for Cancer Awareness.” Due to the COVID-19, Relay for Life was unable to hold their yearly survivors dinner and Relay event. So many look forward to this event as a way to get together and celebrate those battling cancer and those who have battled cancer. This is a great way to raise money for cancer awareness. A drive thru luminaria display will be held at Morris Park from 8:30 p.m.-10 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 21.
You may call Susie Knicely at 304-288-5586 to purchase a luminaria; white bags will sell for $10 Gold bags for $20. You can have the name of your loved one, friend or just for the cause and they will be displayed around the park. You can stop by the Farmers Market at Palatine Park on Thursday, Aug. 20 from 4- 6 p.m. to purchase a bag. If you do not wish to purchase a luminaria but still wish to donate to the cause, donations will be taken at the park during the event. I also will be helping to collect names and money of those who are interested in doing this, call me at 304-777-0540 if you would like to purchase a luminaria and we can make arrangements to meet.
Please help this cause if you are able, let’s make Morris Park glow. I think most everyone knows someone who has fought this battle with cancer, maybe they’ve won, maybe they’ve lost, for $10 or $20 you can help with this cause, if you think about it that’s pretty much a trip through McDonalds, a pizza, Starbucks etc. In my family, cancer is a very ugly word. I lost my parents, a brother, many relatives, friends, I know many people right now battling this, my son being one of those. I myself had a battle, the list could go on and on. I truly hope you will find it in your heart to help with this cause.
The FoxTrot special sweet treat for the month of August is an Ice Cream Float, stop by and see them.
I received an email from our friends at Highland Avenue United Methodist Church which will hold a dinner on Saturday, Oct. 10, this is pickup only. Orders need to be placed by Oct. 5, the cost is $13. The following are numbers to call to place your order:
Church Office: 304-366-1753; Robert Capral: 304-366-8964; or Ron Shackelford: 304-366-1778
I must admit I was so happy to receive this email from Mr. Shackelford, it made me feel like things are possibly returning to somewhat normal.
Fairmont Clinic retirees will meet today, Wednesday, Aug. 19 at Say Boy Restaurant at 1 p.m. for their monthly dinner. If you have any questions give Bonnie Kelley a call at 304-278- 5817.
Birthday Wishes
My sister-in-law, Aug. 16, Roxanne Heston Loughery(Love you); Aug. 16, John Stewart; Aug. 16, my great niece Lilly Gerau turned 17!(love you); Aug. 22, Katelynn Kuzinar turns 18!; and Aug. 25, Nancy Lowe.
Once again I failed in wishing family members their birthday wishes on time. As hard as I try I still mess up, I hope they know I love them.
Wishing each of you a very special day!
I’d like to thank the Times West Virginian for publishing my column on Thursday last week after I sent a column in on Wednesday that was previously published.
Congratulations and best wishes go out to all the college students who have started to school, good luck and be safe.
Contact Me
If anyone has news to share I would like it sent to me by Sunday, Monday at 6 p.m. the latest. I know we haven’t had much news with so much being canceled but I would appreciate birthdays, anniversaries, births, graduations, etc. And if we do get to the place where activities are picking up, please let me know what’s going on so I can get the information out there.
Everyone be safe and look out for each other, and remember, if you can’t be anything, please be kind.
If you have any news to share, give me a call at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@ yahoo.com.
Until next time, drive safe, we love our kids!
