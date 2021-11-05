Good Morning!
What a change in the weather. It seems like we’ve gone from summer to fall overnight.
I’m going to miss my 12 foot tall tomato plants growing up the side of my back porch. I picked all the mini-tomatoes off this week and I hope my daughter plants them for me again next year. Thank you Sheryl Sue. You are appreciated.
Since our Daylight Saving Time ends Saturday night, we will have another hour of daylight in the evening. It also gives us an extra hour of daylight in the mornings for our school children, and going to work. Don’t forget to turn your clocks back.
Happy Birthday
Not only would it have been my husband’s, William (Bill) Guy, 79th birthday, but it’s our great-grandson’s 16th Birthday! Matthew’s middle name is William and he is named after his great-grandfather.
Happy Birthday Matt, I’ve enjoyed riding along with you while you were learning to drive. Now you will be able to take your test and drive on your own. Continue to drive safe.
White Hall Elementary
Christmas Toy Shop —Support the Marion County Christmas Toy Shop by sending in $1 for your child to color a stocking. This money will be used to support the Marion County children who need toys at Christmas time. Last day to donate will be Nov. 12.
Nov. 8-12: STEAM bus visits White Hall Elementary
Nov. 11: Veterans Day Holiday, No School
Nov. 12: Last day to purchase a Marion County Toy Shop stocking for $1
Nov. 12: Way to Go Wildcats Announced
Nov. 13: FSU Basketball Game, White Hall Students get in for free
Nov. 19: Way to Go Wildcats announced
Nov. 22-24: Weather Days, No School
Nov. 25-26: Thanksgiving Break, No School
Nov. 30: Terrific Kids for November announced
White Hall Blessing Box
Please remember the Blessing Box beside the entrance to the White Hall Municipal Building. The Blessing Box is always unlocked for people to leave non-perishables or other necessities. Those who need an item are welcome to help themselves.
White Hall Town Council
The White Hall Town Council meets Nov. 8 at 6 p.m. in the council chambers at the White Hall Municipal Building. Mayor John Michael will call the meeting to order followed by the Pledge of Allegiance, a prayer, roll call, and approval of the minutes.
The Citizens’ Concerns have a three minute time limit, and a sign-up sheet that must be filled out 15 minutes before the meeting.
Council members will have the treasurer and financial reports.
Communication and Announcements: White Hall Christmas Parade will be held Dec. 9.
Public Hearing: Waste Management Proposal, Streets & Highways, will be followed by the Police, Legal, Town Coordinator, and Engineer reports.
Unfinished Business to Consider: Waste Management Proposals Ordinance 21-005, and Camera & Key Card Options.
New Business to Consider: FOIA Policy & Resolution 21-008, Donating to Christmas with a Falcon, New Logo Merchandise, Partnering with Mon Marion Health for Community Wellness Events, and Pine Lane Road Options.
Final Remarks from Council members, adjournment.
Contacts
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call Claudia at 304-534-2756, if you leave a message, leave your number, or email me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com
My article about White Hall for the Times WV will be in on Friday, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday. Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by.
