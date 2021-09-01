Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope everyone is well and getting ready to enjoy this last holiday of the summer. I sure don’t know where time has gone.
Rivesville United Methodist Church will hold its monthly hot dog sale Saturday, Sept. 4 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Stop by and get your hot dogs so you can enjoy them while watching WVU football! Chips, drinks and baked goods are also available. There will also be some Girl Scout cookies for sale. If you have any questions call Bonnie at 304-278-5817 or Roxann at 304-777-0540. RUMC is located on Jasper Street.
Don’t forget the “Market on the Mon” sponsored by Main Street Rivesville. Come browse the tables of the crafters and vendors and enjoy the music provided by “18 Strings.” A few vendors/crafters on site will be woodworking, gourmet cupcakes, Little Farm Boutique (T-shirts made while you wait), door decorations, handmade soaps and lotions and more. It looks like Saturday is going to be a nice day so get out and enjoy it. “Market on the Mon” is held next to the Rivesville Town Hall on Main Street.
If you are looking for something to eat next Saturday, Sept. 11 and would like to support your local fire department, stop by Rivesville Volunteer Fire Department located on Clayton Street and get a meal and walk through their new building. The meal will consist of half a roasted chicken, potato salad and baked beans for $10. This event will be held from 11 a.m. until the food is gone.
I hope all the kids from Pre-k to college, and their teachers, are getting settled and having a good year so far.
I’m going to touch on a subject here that everyone has a different view on, wearing of the mask I have worn my mask 99% of the time even when the mask mandate was lifted. I’ve received looks when I go to the store etc. and without words I know the looks are asking “why are you wearing that mask.” Well finally the other day someone ask me “WHY ARE YOU STILL WEARING THAT MASK! This was my answer, I wear it for my son who has Stage 4 Esophageal and stomach cancer, if he catches anything the outcome will not be good. I wear it for you, my grandchildren, my friends, family, myself, anyone with health issues. Do I like wearing it? Not really but I will continue to wear it until I know everyone will be safe if I don’t. I realize just myself can’t protect everyone but if we all work together it will help. At least I pray it will.
Birthday Wishes
Shane Stewart as he celebrates his 1st birthday on Sunday.
Anniversary wishes go out to my dear friends Mike and Tina Caputo as they celebrated 41 years on Aug. 31. and to my pesky brother and dear sister-in-law Donald (love you)and Roxanne Loughery as they will celebrate 43 years on Sept. 3. Wishing both couples many more years of love, health and happiness!
As we head into the last holiday of summer please everyone be safe.
If you have news to share call me at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com.
Until next time drive safe, we love our kids!
