Welcome to Barrackville!
Thank you to those who decorated the sign coming into town. It looks great and thanks to those that maintain the memorial wall, too. There are a lot of folks that are working behind the scenes to keep our town looking its best. The folks that spit and shine on the bridge, clean the sidewalks of those pesky weeds and everyone that takes pride in our town. Thank you all. A note for anyone who would like a loved one’s name placed on the “Memorial Tree” before December contact Pat 304-366-5558. She will explain the details.
Halloween
Halloween is Monday, Oct. 31. Barrackville Trick or Treat will be held on Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-7 pm. If you would like to hand out candy, turn on your porch light as an indication of participation. Please be cautious when traveling through town and look out for children who may wander onto the streets.
Christmas In Our Town
Volunteers are needed to help with the event on Dec. 3. If you have a talent for logistics and challenges, the job of parade coordinator is made for you. This person is responsible for map layout and organizing the parade lineup to proceed to and through the parade route. Contact Sharon if you are able to help at 304-363-2353. Volunteers to portray Mary and Joseph to walk in the parade are needed. Call Pat Whitescarver if you are interested at 304-367-5558. Thank you to the Barrackville Town Council for the contribution of $1,000 towards the Christmas In Our Town parade and festivities!
Barrackville Veterans Needed
There will be a float in the Christmas In Our Town parade on Saturday, Dec. 3 designated to honor Barrackville veterans. Any veteran who would like to be included in the parade please contact 304-612-2310.
Yard Sale/Hot Dog Sale
Christmas In Our Town volunteers are sponsoring an indoor Yard Sale Saturday, Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hot dogs will be available at noon for take-out only. If anyone has any left-over yard sale items to giveaway or just doing some cleaning before the holiday season starts, please donate your items to the sale. Donation drop off days and times are Oct. 3-7 from noon to 4 p.m. and again from 6 to 8 p.m. Contact Pat Whitescarver for any other questions at 304-366-5558. All Proceeds benefit Christmas In Our Town.
Barrackville Town Council Meeting
The town council met Sept. 9 for a full agenda of items. Minutes were held for review pending corrections. Council voted to donate $1,000 to the Lions Club sponsored event Christmas In Our Town. A reading of the sewer rate increase was presented. Council is working on a webpage where all information and digital copies of ordinances will be available. Planning Commission is working on the IPMC.
A resident of Pike Street attended the meeting to complain about the Marion County School bus parked on Pike Street. The bus starts at an early hour and runs for an extended period of time disrupting normal residential homes. Council will check ordinances.
Chief Wilson is waiting on a quote for vehicle lettering. Training of new K-9 Officer is going well. Halloween trick-or-treat will be decided based on when Fairmont holds theirs. Ball Park is not cutting the grass; town council leases the property and the Little League agreed to maintain the area for a donation for their cutting equipment. Discussion for solution ensued. Maintenance: Stop sign request from WV states that stop signs are not traffic control or to enforce speed limits. Council voted to purchase snow equipment for $17,000. Both trucks need serviced, investigation into cost of blacktop roller rental to help fill potholes with blacktop. Will put cinder box in truck to see if it will work. Council will do a walk-through of the fire department to check available space for storage of equipment. Sewer: Pump station down on Mohawk. Investigating rebuild or replace pump. New pump would cost $25- or $30,000.
Planning Commission President Bob Pirner is waiting on WVU students to return to classes to proceed with ordinances. Committee looking to create a logo for the town, maybe open as a contest to residents. Notice ordinance will be reviewed and edited before reading. Lions Club requested fireworks permit for the Christmas In Our Town event on Dec. 3. Council requested signed permission from the school, proof of insurance from vendor, fire company permission, updated Lions Club paperwork of nonprofit status and annual report. Council adjourned and convened executive session. These are notes on the meeting, not official minutes. The next town council meeting will be held Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 7 pm.
Christmas in Our Town Pageant
YWCA, 2019 Pleasant Valley Rd., Fairmont on Nov. 19, doors open at 12 and the pageant starts at 1 p.m. $5 admission 5 and under free. Baby Photogenic Contest Entry is $20. Submit 5x7 photo with entry form; categories are 0-6 months, 6-12 months and 1-2 years old. Pageant age groups and entry fees 3-5 years, $30 Christmas theme wear (no bathing suits); 6-9 years, $30 evening gown; 10-12 years, $40; 13-15 years, $40; 16-18 years $50. Submit 5x7 photo with entry form. Ages 6-18 will be asked questions from judges while on stage. Text 304-657-7920 for entry info. Nov. 5 is the deadline.
Barrackville Sanitary Sewer is looking for a part-time billing clerk, which pays from $12 an hour. Call 304-366-9372 for more information.
Interested in 4-H?
Are you interested in being a 4H member or volunteer? Then come to Marion County 4H Fall Fest where you can meet the staff and leaders of your Marion County 4-H Clubs. Oct. 9 from 3-5 p.m. at the Marion County 4-H Camp Mar-Mac. Contact the Extension Office for details at 304-367-2772
Barrackville Walk With Ease
A Walk with Ease program sponsored by the Arthritis Foundation and the Marion County Extension Office is being offered to Barrackville residents. The Arthritis Foundation Walk With Ease Program is an exercise program that can reduce pain and improve overall health. If you can be on your feet for 10 minutes without increased pain, you can have success with Walk With Ease. Contact Jamie Carrier for start dates and information Jamie.carrier@mail.wvu.edu or call 304-367-2772.
Barrackville Info
Barrackville Town Hall, P.O. Box 26, 716 Pike St., Barrackville. Phone 304-366-9372 Hours are Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Lions Club Hall Rental- Pat Whitescarver 304-366-5558.
Column Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.