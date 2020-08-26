Good morning Mannington!
I hope everyone has had a great week. The rain we have had was so nice. Gardens that are still producing and lawns were needing water. It is almost time to start placing those fall flowers around our homes and so many of the summer ones are fading due to the heat that we have had during the last few weeks. It seems that it should not be time for the change in flowers but fall is fast approaching. There is some really good news, as Mannington Main Street is planning some events. All of the details are not available now for the Mannington News, but there will be more or go to the Mannington Main Street Facebook page. Hope everyone has a good week, take care of each other and stay safe.
City Wide Yard Sale
Mannington was unable to hold the annual City Wide Yard Sale in the spring, but now it is planned for Saturday, Sept. 5. Yes, it is a go! It is planned from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will not be a map of sale locations so that folks will not gather in large groups. So, you will just have to drive around beautiful Mannington to find the many sales. Mannington Main Street asks that you wear a mask while you are attending the many different sales, and to not be in groups. You are asked to still be aware of social distancing. This may be a time for you to get rid of some of the items that you decided you did not want during pandemic cleaning. Also, this may help you make some money to use toward Christmas, which we hear will be coming soon. Have a happy time yard saleing.
Demolition Derby
Cabin Fever Crash, Demolition Derby will be held at the Mannington District Fair Grounds and presented by Thomas Motorsports Saturday, Sept. 5. The classes will be full-size weld class, full-size stock class, compact weld class, compact stock class and mini class.
Registration will be from 2-5:30 p.m. with the derby starting at 6 p.m. General admission will be $10 (includes driver) entry fee is $25 and Pit crews are $10. For more information contact Thomas Motorsports at 304-889-3256.
Farmer’s Market
The Farmer’s Market is doing very well. If you have not attended it is held on Saturday morning from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Trader’s Alley, behind Mountaineer Florist. There are fruits and vegetables available and some produce from local farmers. Crafters are also coming and have a variety of items for sale, such as crocheted items, jewelry, wood crafts, paintings and more. There are also those who bring sweet treats for sale at different weekends and they are very enjoyable. The market is sponsored by the Mannington Women’s Club and they invite you to attend to see what is available and just enjoy getting out for a little while. The Women’s Club also has a basket raffle each week. The proceeds from this benefit the club’s community projects.
Octoberfest
Yes, there are plans to hold the Annual Mannington Octoberfest! The event is planned for the first Saturday, Oct. 3 from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mannington Main Street, after speaking with the Marion County Health Departments, it was decided to go ahead and plan the event. If you would like to participate, you will need to reserve a space. The fee is $15 for a 10X10 space and you bring your own canopy or a 10X10 space with canopy for $30. Spacing will be a little different due to the social distancing because of the coronavirus. It is hoped that former vendors can be placed near where they normally have been.
If you have not received an application, you can find a copy on the Mannington Main Street Facebook page. The rules and regulations are also listed there, with any changes that may have to be made. If at a later date, this event has to be cancelled, they will have held registration fee checks and can return them. So, everyone is to save this date and plan to come to downtown Mannington to support the many vendors who have been unable to get out as events have been cancelled. There are contact phone numbers on the Facebook page to help if you have questions concerning vendor spaces.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your e-mail or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday or very early on Wednesday morning. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
