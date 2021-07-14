Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope everyone is doing well. Have you noticed the 'Welcome to Rivesville' flags on the poles as you come into Rivesville, thank you Main Street Rivesville! The flags add a really nice touch.
The Blessing Box is up next to the Rivesville Town Hall. Please feel free to leave some items and, if you need something, feel free to take some. Thank you Short Story Brewery for constructing this beautiful box.
Assumption Records located on Clayton St. Rivesville will hold Record Store Day on Saturday, July 17 starting at 8 a.m. There will be free food, new record releases, music starting at 1 p.m. Stop in and see Noelle and Patrick and join in the fun.
Television, Facebook and YouTube star Turtleman is coming to town, and he's bringing Ronnie from Swamp People with him! This event will be held at the Crystalline Event Center, located at 801 East Park Ave. in Fairmont from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. this Saturday, July 17. Admission is $7 per person and benefits the new Marion County Children's Discovery Center. You will be able to get autographs, take your photo with them and there will also be various merchandise to buy as well. For more info, text 304-282-2306
The Rivesville VFD would like to invite everyone to join them for the 2021 Paw Paw fair parade which will be held on Tuesday, July 20. Line up willat 5 p.m.. and the parade will start at 6. If you have any questions please call 304-376-5810.
The Shepherd's Love Food Pantry housed at Rivesville United Methodist Church will hold their food box giveaway Saturday, July 17 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. The church is located on Jasper Street.
Rivesville United Methodist Church will host a community picnic on Saturday, July 17 from 4-8 p.m. Pastor Dave Stilgenbauer is calling this event "The reopening of our church doors." It's been a long year and a half but we have hung in there and things are slowly getting back to 'normal' and would like the community to share in the excitement with us. There will be food, music, popcorn, snow cones, games for the kids and fellowship. This event will take place at RUMC located on Jasper Street. The meal will start at 6 p.m. and consist of hot dogs, potato salad, baked beans, drinks and desserts. There is no cost and everyone is welcome.
The Fairmont Clinic retirees will hold their monthly luncheon on Wednesday, July 21 at 1 p.m. at SayBoy Restaurant on Country Club Road. If you have any questions call Bonnie at 304-282-4892
Highlawns United Methodist Church, 252 Paw Paw Ave., Rivesville, will hold their community picnic on Saturday, July 24 from 4-8 p.m. Their will be food, games and fellowship, everyone is invited.
Mark your Calendars
July 20-24 is the Paw Paw Fair, and I will definitely have more info next week.
Aug. 1, there will be a drive-thru spaghetti dinner to benefit the Coach Ricky Suba Memorial Scholarship Fund. The cost is $10 and includes pasta, meatballs, green beans, salad, bread, butter, and dessert. It will be held this year at the Rivesville VFD located at 12 Jackson St. in Rivesville.
Aug. 7, there will be a Rabies Clinic at the McCurdysville Community Building from 9 a.m.-Noon. Rabies shots for $8 and dewormer and other vaccines at reduced rates. Dogs must be on leashes and cats in carriers. James Henderson, DVM will administer the vaccinations. Proceeds benefit the building fund. For GPS: 3414 Jakes Run Rd, Rivesville. Info, 304-278-7770 or 304-278-5905.
If there are any upcoming 6th, 7th or 8th grade students at Rivesville Elementary/Middle school who would love to run through puddles, creeks, likes long nature trails, making new friends and likes being a team player then come join the Cross Country team at REMS. For more information call Ashley Seipp at 304-244-9010 or Andrew Seipp at 304-244-9012 or you can contact them through messenger. They can get you your forms and get you registered for the fall season.
Girls basketball is now meeting at the REMS gym at 4 p.m., practice will last until 5:30 p.m. The girls will meet Monday-Friday until further notice. For any questions contact Vicky Eddy through FaceBook, messenger or email or call me and I will get a message to her.
Registration is now going on for Marion County Head Start and Early Head Start, prenatal to 4 years old by June 30.
A reminder if you are planning a birthday, graduation, anniversary party. family reunion or any gathering you would like to have outside consider the Paw Paw Park. It's the perfect place for a gathering. Call Richard at 304-278-2642 to secure your date. Do it sooner than later time goes faster than you think.
Happy birthdays
Nicole Gerard, Heather Martin, Jana Owens, Yvonne Hershman, Judy Smith. Hope you all have/had a great day!
I just want to remind folks there have been a lot of events at the Palatine Park free of charge. I hope everyone is taking advantage of the music etc. and enjoying it. Also don't forget the splash pad and little park, I've taken my grandkids and they love it. I might add when we've been there everyone has been respectable and seem to be enjoying themselves.
Please be aware of children that are out on bikes, skateboards, etc. Remember to drive safe, we love our kids!!
Got news? Call me at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com
Let's goooo Bucs!
