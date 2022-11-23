Good Morning, can we say Brrrr! If it’s this cold already I can’t imagine what the rest of the winter will be and it’s not even winter yet.
I would like to remind anyone that may be interested in being in the Rivesville Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 4 p.m. to please contact Frank Moore at 304-657-9121 ASAP. Santa will be at the Rivesville Community Building following the parade, cookies and hot chocolate will be available.
Rivesville Elem/Middle School invites everyone to attend their PTO meeting on Monday, Dec. 12 at 6 p.m. in the school cafeteria, there will be new information about upcoming fundraisers, refreshments, cookie decorating for the kids and a special guest speaker and the monthly cookoff which will be dips. Dig out your favorite dip recipe, make your dip and bring it to the meeting! I’d like to stress that you do not have to have a child in the school, come and bring your ideas to share, hope to see you there.
Don’t forget the” Whoville” Christmas Vendor Show being held on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Fairmont State University.
The community is invited to attend the Christmas/Winter Concert being held on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 6:30 p.m. at the FSHS auditorium. This will be the first time the Rivesville and West Fairmont middle school band students will perform under their new name Fairmont Junior Band Alliance. Those performing will be FJBA 6th grade band, FJBA 7/8th grades.
Taste of the Feast will be held on Monroe St. in Fairmont, Friday, Dec. 9 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
The Feast of the Seven Fishes will be held on Saturday. Dec. 10 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Monroe Street in Fairmont.
Birthdays
Ellen Ogden, Pam Loughery, Rhonda Smedley Satterfield, Hannah Moore, Nedra Kucish. my beautiful daughter-in-law Jeanie( love you) and can’t forget my baby boy Kyle who will turn 38 today.( love you) If my son reads this he will not be happy with me, he always tries to convince me he’s not a baby but as I tell him I don’t care how old he gets he will always will be my baby.
I hope your birthdays are blessed.
I hope each of you have a very Happy Thanksgiving, get to spend it with the ones you love, take a minute to be thankful for everything in your life. As we have found out life’s to short so don’t take anything for granted. God bless you all.
Until next time drive safe. We love our kids.Let’s gooo Mountaineers! I almost forgot, Happy Black Friday shopping to those who venture out.
