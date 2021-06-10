Hello Barrackville!
Take a moment. Sometimes we need to step back, step away or just take a breath. One Minute Meditation is a great centering tool.
Find a quiet spot, sit, relax, close your eyes. I won’t say clear your mind, that is almost impossible and slightly disorienting when it does happen. Set your timer if you need for one minute. Relax and focus on your breathing for one minute. “Scientific research has shown that meditation can improve your mood, boost your immune system, improve regulation of stress hormones, enhance your ability to empathize, calm anger and anxiety and help you cope with pain and depression,” according to Oprah.com.
Memorial service
Barrackville High School classmates want to honor four of their friends: Robert (Binky) King, Tommy Merrifield, Ronnie Nindle, and Jim Beau Paugh. They hope you will join them to salute these gentlemen on Sunday, June 20, at Morris Park (Pavilion 2) for a Memorial-Tribute Picnic. Although the picnic location is open from Sunrise to Sunset, the classmates plan to gather around 1 p.m. with the actual Tribute beginning at 3-4 p.m. Family, friends, and loved ones are invited. The following reminders will help in your planning. Attendees should acknowledge social distancing (masks); provide one’s own seating (lawn, beach chair), individual food (bag lunch, pizza) and non-alcoholic beverages (water, ice, Dr. Pepper, Cokes, etc.). The classmates welcome your thoughts and list phone numbers should you seek more information: Dr. Beverly (Fulayter) Baird Boothe 407-321-3576. After June 17, 304-367-9150 or Mrs. Linda (Dunham) Brown 304-825-6111.
Passing of a neighbor
Earl Wayne Yost, 88, of Monumental, died June 7. Earl Wayne was born on July 14, 1932. The son of the late Earl Livingston and Georgia Ruth Yost. Earl was preceded in death by his daughter, Denise Dawn Yost and three sisters, Letha Fink, Aldine Summers, and Sue Uram. Earl Wayne is survived by his wife, Florence Mae Yost; his sister, Edith (John) Grossl; step-sons, Mark and Michael Weaver; brother-in-law, Tom Uram; and several nieces and nephews.
Earl Wayne is a graduate of Fairview High and Fairmont State College. He held certifications as an electrician and educator. Earl Wayne’s career included teaching positions at Clay-Battelle High and the Marion County Technical Center. Earl Wayne enjoyed buying, selling and restoring antiques. He attended Barrackville United Methodist Church.
Barrackville C-Ball champs!
Congratulations! On Monday June 7, Barrackville C-Ball Blue became 2021 Fringe Champions! The team played at home at No. 7 ball field and beat Monongah Lions Black 11-5. The team celebrated with a trip around town in one of Barrackville’s fire trucks, a tradition for winning first place. Sports writer Sara Carpenter.
Congratulations to all these hard working kids: Garrett Bogart, Lane Bowers, Jaicee Burrows, Ryker Coniglio, Landon Conrad, Jackson Ely, Dominick Flowers, Liam Hepner, Raylee Mundell, Oliver Parrott, Cooper Satterfield, Tanner Sickles, Caleb Stanley and Braedon Zicafoose.
All town yard sale
Barrackville Community Yard Sale will be held on Saturday, June 12. (Some sales may begin on Friday.) 403, 406, 504, 698, 701 Rice St., 701, 713, 720 Pike St., 605 ½ and 1003 Saxman St., 316 and 409 Manley St., 306 Conaway, 301 and 305 High St., 371 Chesapeake Rd., 898 Buffalo Rd., 20 Lee Dr., 501 Ice St., and 617 Cook St.
Please be cautious while driving through town most streets are posted 15 miles per hour with Pike Street posted at 25 MPH.
Save the Barrackville Bridge
Our town saved the bridge once, we can do it again! Join us for the meeting of the Barrackville Covered Bridge Preservation Society, Tuesday, June 29 at 6 p.m. at the Lions Community Building. We will share a little history, reveal our powerful marketing campaign, form committees for the bridge festival and discuss the latest developments in funding research. Please join us if you can help, advise or just show support for the cause. Remember if we don’t care no one else will either! We will have refreshments and will practice state mandated Covid meeting rules. Contact Diana if you have questions or information at Barrackville2019@gmail.com.
