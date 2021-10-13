Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope everyone is enjoying this beautiful weather because I think it’s all about to change, like the grandkids say “you get what you get and you don’t throw a fit.”
We would like to share trick or treat will be held Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6-7:30 p.m. A few reminders during this time:
Households giving out candy are asked to turn on their porch light. Please do not trick or treat if you feel sick. Stay outside and keep moving. Give others space while passing.
Younger kids should be with parents, older kids in groups of more than one. Motorists should be aware of the high number of pedestrians, slow down and pay attention.
Children should wear something reflective on their costume or have some sort of light source.
Never eat candy until you get home and it can be inspected. Wash or sanitize your hands as soon as you get home.
Please understand these are not procedures but tips for safe and fun trick or treating.
Main Street Rivesville will once again sponsor the pole decorating contest which helps beautify the streets of our town. The poles have been numbered so all you have to do is pick a pole, go to the town hall and pay the $25 fee and start decorating. Money needs to be in by Oct. 15 and the winner will be picked in mid November solely by the residents. (I’ll have more info soon on how that will be done). I think this is going to be a hard contest. I’ve already seen a couple very nicely decorated poles.
Calling all vendors, crafters, and anyone who would like to be a participant in the Christmas Parade. (yes I said Christmas parade). Rivesville is set to bring back its Christmas parade with the Community Building holding a vendor and craft fair and entertainment. Santa will arrive after the parade. More details will be coming. Please call 304-657-1796 to reserve your table as space is limited. This event is set for Dec. 18.
Rivesville Elementary/Middle School recently sent out forms with the students to order Spirit wear. Forms and money need to be in by Friday, Oct. 15. A PTO meeting will be held at the school on Thursday, Nov. 4 at 6 p.m. Come out and show support for your child’s school. You know it doesn’t have to be a parent only, Aunts, Uncles, Grandparents, “It takes a village to raise a child.”
A demolition derby will be held at the Paw Paw Fairgrounds on Saturday, Oct. 16. Trunk or Treat and the kids power wheel derby will be held also. Gates will open at 1 p.m.. Trunk or Treat will be held at 5:00 p.m., power wheel derby at 5:30 p.m. and the demolition derby will start vat 6:00 p.m. Gate price is $10 per person.
I would like to share that Rivesville Heart Junction Child Care is now hiring an assistant teacher for full and part time positions. No experience or previous training is needed at this time, just a love for children. Please call 304-278-5437 for more information.
I would like to mention for folks who may not know that Rivesville Community Pharmacy offers a free delivery service Monday-Friday with same day delivery if you contact the pharmacy by 12 p.m. that day. Also if you get to the pharmacy and you just don’t feel like you can go in call and one of the staff will come to your car and bring your prescription or OTC products as well. I speak from experience — this is one great pharmacy and they have been so helpful and kind with me many times, these are great folks.
I guess I’d be remiss not to mention the wonderful businesses we have. DeMary’s Market, dentist Dr. Jason Gump and staff, Rivesville Heart Junction, 7-11, BP station, a car wash, Post Office. I’d say we are very blessed and I encourage everyone to support our businesses here in Rivesville.
It’s that time, time for the DNR wildlife calendars! The cost is $10 and the proceeds benefit the Relay for Life survivors dinner. If interested please give me a call at 304-777-0540.
The town of Grant Town has an event going on right now called “The Haunting of Grant Town,” The dates are Oct. 15,16 22, 23, 29, and 30. For more info call 304-278-7777.
The town of Grant Town will hold a Bingo event on Sunday, Oct. 17 with doors opening at 12 p.m. Bingo funds the activities through the year for the kids, Breakfast with Santa, Easter Egg Hunt and the Halloween pizza party. The cost is $20 per ticket and will be held at the Grant Town Community building.
A tire collection event by WVDEP will be held at the Taylor County Fairgrounds Oct. 27 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Since I haven’t had a column for awhile I have several birthdays to mention:
These are September birthdays: Melissa Crawley, Mike Caputo, Maddie Owens, Rachel Boyce, Michelle Swiger, Bonnie Kelley, Wanda Morris, Lisa Kuzniar, Bobbi Dunnington, Pam Suba, Diane Holley, Judy Seccuro, Michelle Morris.
October birthdays: Donna Stark, Roger Merriman, Charkie Rosic, Ronnie Sigley, Lewis Boyce, Crystal Suba Oliver, Roy Jaworski.
I hope each and everyone of you had a blessed day and to those I may have missed, I apologize.
I will just send out anniversary wishes to all who may have celebrated in the month of September and thus far in October. I wish each couple many more years of love, health and happiness.
Rivesville has been hit hard in the past few weeks with loved ones passing away. I would like to send condolences to the family and friends of the following people:
Haidee Toothman who was 104, Jack Ogden, Maryanne Husty, Ronnie Corwin, and Allen McKenzie who worked at DeMary’s Market for over 40 years, many thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time.
Some of you may know my son B.J. lost his battle with Esophageal and stomach cancer on Sept. 26. He was 41. To say my family and all that knew him hearts are broken is an understatement, 99.9% of the time he had a smile on his face no matter how sick he was. He loved to sing, DJ, roller skating, loved people I could go on an on. The outpouring of love and prayers our family has received over the past 2 1/2 years has been amazing. I consistently heard how many churches and individuals were praying for B.J. and our family, God bless each of you we truly appreciate each and everyone of you. This is going to be a tough road to travel but we will get through it.
If you have any news to share please call me at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com
Please drive safe while you are out and about, we love our kids.
