Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope everyone is well. Have you noticed it’s getting dark earlier, I’m not sure I’m ready for that.
I’ve mentioned this many times in this column and I guess I still need to bring it up, when you mow your grass please clean it up off the city’s streets. Not only does it not look good but it could be dangerous, a child on a bike, a motorcycle etc. Rivesville does have an an ordinance on grass being left on roads, please clean it up.
I have a correction to last week’s column regarding the graduation date for Ernie “Red’ Rider from Rivesville High School, Mr. Rider graduated in 1950 not 1955, I apologize for this error.
Main Street Rivesville would like/welcome new members, the next meeting is September 14 at 6:30 p.m.and will be held at Short Story Brewing Company.
If you are interested in ordering a sub from Highlawns United Methodist Church, Sunday, August 27 is the final day to place your order. Give Donna Swann a call at 304-612-6743.
Deeper Waters (formerly Rivesville Free Methodist) Church will hold a hot dog/yard sale Friday, August 25 and Saturday, August 26 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Stop by and find a treasure and pick up lunch. The church is located on Main Street.
The Oaklawn Cemetery Board will meet Wednesday, September 20 at 6 p.m. at Rivesville Town Hall. Donations for the upkeep of the cemetery are welcomed and can be mailed to: Oaklawn Cemetery, P.O. Box 6, Rivesville WV 26588.
Those whose loved ones are buried in Oaklawn are encouraged to come to the meetings.
On August 26 at 6 p.m., Connecting Link will hold a Cork Pull at the VFW Post 7048 at 1310 Morgantown Ave. The cost is $25. For any questions call 304-363-4882
Don’t forget the program being presented by Vocal Tapestry on Sunday, August 27 at 3 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church on Jackson St. in Fairmont. The Vocal Tapestry is under the direction of Greg DeVito. Come out and show your support for this group and enjoy the music.
Upcoming events
Sept. 2, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Rivesville United Methodist Church hot dog and bake sale.
Sept. 2, from 10 a.n.- 2 p.m., The Third Annual McCutchan Classic Sar Show will be held at East Fairmont High.
Sept. 9, Hot Dog Sale at McCurdysville Community Building, hot dogs, french fries, desserts etc. Call 304-278-5469 or 304-278-5905 for more information. The building is located at 3414 Jakes Run Rd.
Sept. 9, at 6 p.m., the 58th Annual Band Spectacular will be held at East-West Stadium.
Sept. 9, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., the McCurdysville Community Building hosts a Hot Dog, french fries, desserts sale.
Everlasting Covenant is looking for the following to take part in their Craft/Vendor show September 23. A Scentsy consultant, a Thirty-One consultant, Honey & Beeswax products. Call Jeannie Toler at 904-367-9613
Birthday wishes
Kim Thorne, Katelynn Kuzniar, Nancy Lowe, Kim Antonk, Susi Rager, Kathy Carpenter, John Keefover. Birthday wishes to each of you!
Anniversary wishes
Jay and Dreama Ford and Steve and Denise Ice. Wishing both these couples many more years of love, health and happiness.
Condolences
Thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Joe Rote who recently passed away. May the happy memories bring you comfort at this difficult time.
Well school is back in session and I hope everything is going well, please drive safe as school buses and children are out
If you have news to share give me a call at 304777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com.
Until next time let’s gooo Bucs!
