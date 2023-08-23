Farmington, WV (26555)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.