Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope everyone had a safe and happy Labor Day weekend.
Several things will be happening on Saturday, Sept. 11, I hope you can get out and enjoy them.
The Rivesville Volunteer Fire Department will hold a chicken roast and showcase their new building. Meals will be available and include 1/2 chicken, potato salad and baked beans, the cost is $10. This event will take place from 11 a.m.-until the meals are gone. Stop by and check out the new building, get a meal and support RVFD.
The Fairview VFD will have a pizza, sandwich and salad sale Saturday, Sept. 11 from 3-6 p.m. The phone workers have agreed to start taking orders at 2 p.m. to eliminate the phones being continuously busy. Food will be served starting at 3 p.m. The full menu will be offered with carryout or dine in( subject to change per the health department). Call 304-449-1904 or 304-443-1905 to place an order.
Fall is in the air! The Fairmont Senior Marching Band will host the 56th Annual Band Spectacular on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 6 p.m., doors open at 4:30 p.m., there will be a total of 13 bands performing. Advance tickets may be purchased at Riders Craft Connection. Advanced prices for adults and students are $5, children under 5 are free. Prices at the gate adults $7, students $5 children under 5 free.
I hope everyone will get out and support at least one of these events . If you work it right you can have your lunch from RVFD, dinner from FVFD and then go and enjoy the band spectacular.
I have received a message from Susie Kniceley and the Wildlife Calendars are on their way, I’ll have more info next week.
If anyone is interested I have a few boxes of Girl Scout cookies left, Trefoils, Dosidos, Lemon and Toffee, let me know if you are interested.
Birthday wishes
Amanda Lopez,Denise Herron, Margaret Furgason, Meredith Crawley turned the big 16, Linda Keefover, Leslie Keener Susie Kniceley and Amber Luketic. I hope each of you enjoy your special day.
Anniversary wishes go out to another special couple — Mark and Barbara Dorsey — as they recently celebrated 29 years. Wishing you many more years of love, health and happiness.
If you have any news you’d like to share email me at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com or call me at 304-777-0540.
Remember to drive safe, we love our kids.
